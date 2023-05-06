Georgia police chief’s loaded service weapons stolen from vehicle, sheriff investigating

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle break-in, not of a typical Covington man or woman, but of the city’s police chief.

At the end of April, Chief Stacey Cotton reported that two vehicles parked at his home had been broken into, and the unidentified culprit had stolen two handguns, as well as other pieces of police equipment and money.

The vehicles broken into include the chief’s department-assigned car, in addition to a personal vehicle. The chief’s service firearm, still loaded, was also taken in addition to a second gun.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred between April 24 and April 26 while Chief Cotton was out of town, attending a conference.

The report details some of the items stolen as:

Chief’s Law Enforcement Wallet and Badge

Department-issued firearm with 18 rounds of ammunition, a Glock G19

Department-issued firearm with seven rounds of ammunition, a Glock G43

$800 in cash

A small bag containing a mag holster, chief’s badge, miscellaneous keys and a checkbook

The report’s details state that after the items were taken, a citizen saw a small black bag left on the road at Elks Club Road and Mount Moriah Road. When the person opened the bag and found the Chief of Police badge, they brought the items to the Covington Police Department, who told the Sheriff’s Office.

In the bag were the checkbook, keys, and badge, but the second badge, wallet, and firearms, as well as $800 in cash, were still missing.

According to the sheriff’s office report, the located items were returned to the chief’s wife.

The report states that some fingerprints were pulled from the vehicles during the investigation, with the prints sent off to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for possible identification.

The missing firearms were reported to the Georgia Crime Information Center. The incident is still under investigation.

