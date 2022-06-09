Georgia police chief wants people to slow down, count to 10 before resulting to gun violence

Gun violence is striking the East Point community hard and Chief Shawn C. Buchanan wants neighbors to be mindful before making life-altering decisions, he wrote on Facebook.

“I am writing this statement in concern for the increased amount of crime involving handguns in our city,” Buchanan said. “When I became Chief, I made a pledge to make this the safest city on the southside of metropolitan Atlanta, and it will happen.”

Buchanan said since he became Chief, he has been targeting areas such as reducing crime, hiring more officers, increasing patrols, and providing officers with everything they need to do their job.

There is one area in particular that Buchanan said he is concerned about: gun violence.

“This greatly concerns me because all the shootings we have had involved known parties who had a relationship,” he said.

Instances that Buchanan used as examples were situations where people committed crimes against others whom they knew either on an intimate, personal or familial basis.

“Tragically, all these shootings became homicides and occurred inside the subjects’ home, hotel room or a recording studio between known parties,” Buchanan said. “From our investigations, every last one of these homicides could have easily been prevented by talking things out or someone just leaving.”

Buchanan said he wants those who may be involved in a heated argument to think before they act and practice self-control.

“Please think before you act, count to ten, walk away, lower your voice when arguing, which makes the other party lower their voice to hear you and most important do not use a gun to resolve a matter,” he said.

