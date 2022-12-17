Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim

The missing 11-year-old girl who went missing from Georgia earlier this week was located alive by police on Friday.

Clayton County Police said they believed the girl, R’Kayla Briggs, was a victim of human trafficking. Police did not say where she was found or if she was with anyone when she was located.

Officers arrived at the girl's home in Jonesboro on Tuesday and learned that she had left home at around 3:39 p.m. that day. She left the home with a packed bag but without permission from her family.

GEORGIA GIRL, 11, MISSING AND ‘MAY BE IN DANGER’ AFTER FLEEING HOME WITH MYSTERY PERSON MET ONLINE: POLICE

Her family told police she had been planning to leave with an unidentified adult male she met online "for some time," but the adult's identity is unclear.

Police had believed the girl was in danger and that her disappearance was in connection with human trafficking. Police have not confirmed since the child was located if she was a victim of human trafficking.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation remains active, according to police, who also said some people had hindered investigators' probe.

KEN DELAND: MISSING AMERICAN STUDENT IN FRANCE FOUND ALIVE IN SPAIN, OFFICIAL SAYS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are asking the public to please ask law enforcement to investigate this case because we have had multiple parties interfere with the investigation of this case," Clayton County Police spokesperson Julia Isaac told FOX 5 Atlanta.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was arrested in connection with the girl's disappearance.