Georgia police hunt rape suspect, 46, posing as a youth priest at bus stops

A man posing as a priest to commit sexual crimes against women is wanted by Georgia police.

Marco A Johnson, 46, allegedly targets young victims in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody area, about 40 minutes north of Atlanta, Dunwoody Police Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Authorities said Mr Johnson usually pulls up his black Toyota Camry with license plates CCQ398 to females walking or waiting at bus stops and pretends he is a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints priest.

“He stops to talk to them, gains their confidence by telling them he is a priest of EFY [Especially for Youth] religion and a spiritual reader,” the statement read.

The suspect then allegedly takes them to an apartment, where he abuses them physically and sexually.

It’s unclear how many women were attacked. The Independent has reached out to Dunwoody police for comment.

Sargeant Michael Cheek with Dunwoody police told Fox5 that Mr Johnson earned the women’s trust before driving them to his apartment.

“He [finds] ladies at bus stops or just walking down the street, builds a rapport with them, starts talking to them, gets them comfortable with him and tells him he is a spiritual leader,” Mr Cheek told the outlet.

“Once he gets them in the car, he tells them ‘Hey, I need to go to my apartment to pick up some spiritual material for a church event I am going to.’ He takes them back to the abandoned apartment he has been using, he takes them inside to take his material and that’s when crimes are committed.”

Mr Johnson was described as 5ft-7in tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police asked individuals who might encounter him to immediately call authorities and not approach him as he is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or Robert.Ehlbeck@dunwoodyGA.gov.