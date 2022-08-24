Georgia police investigating fake 911 call home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia police were caught by a fake 911 call early Wednesday morning that brought them to the house of right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 1:03 a.m. that claimed someone had been shot multiple times at Greene’s house, according to the Rome Police Department.

When they arrived, no victims could be found.

A second 911 call made by a computer-generated voice said “they were upset about Greene’s view on transgender youth rights,” officials said.

“I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County,” Greene, 48, tweeted.

The incident is being investigated as swatting, when someone places a fake 911 call to draw police to a specific location.

In 2013, the FBI called swatting “a serious crime” with “potentially dangerous consequences.”

Greene has been behind some of the worst rumor-mongering about trans people as a fear and furor has built nationwide. Last week, she introduced a bill to make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to transgender minors and ban the use of federal funds for gender-affirming health care, such as through the Affordable Healthcare Act.