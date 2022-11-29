Georgia police officer arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, meth and Percocet, GBI says

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A Georgia police officer has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, methamphetamine and Percocet, among other charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 35-year-old Marvin James Armstrong was arrested Tuesday in Floyd County. Armstrong was an officer with the Cave Spring Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Armstrong was arrested alongside 52-year-old Terry Lee Wheeler, who was arrested for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI investigation revealed that Armstrong and Wheeler were participating in multiple drug transactions in Rome, Ga. and the surrounding areas.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Armstrong’s status with the Cave Spring Police Department is unclear.

He previously worked with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, according to their Facebook page.


Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested after posting threatening messages about several metro Atlanta gay bars, police say

    One of the posts said, “don’t give me something to shoot about.”

  • Suspect arrested in 1998 Marysville cold case murder of teenager

    A suspect has been arrested in the unsolved 1998 murder of a Marysville teenager, according to the Marysville Police Department. On Monday, detectives arrested a 52-year-old Renton man in connection with the 1998 murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. The arrest was the result of advancements in DNA technology, including genetic genealogy.

  • Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

    The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked.

  • Mac Jones Says He'll Get Teammate Matthew Judon to 'Change His Mind' After Calling His Style a 'Lost Cause'

    The New England Patriots quarterback told PEOPLE that he's combining "fashion with football cleats and turning it into something cool" for the My Cause My Cleats initiative

  • US is failing to address ‘persistent and lethal threat’ of domestic terrorism, report finds

    Federal government has continued to focus ‘disproportionately’ on international terrorist threats despite spate of racist shootings

  • Film about legendary Kentucky 'Cocaine Bear' starring Ray Liotta to be released in 2023

    The story of an infamous Kentucky bear is the subject of a new film being directed by actress and director Elizabeth Banks. Here's what we know.

  • UOL Group Limited (SGX:U14) insider upped their holding by -120% earlier this year

    From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in UOL Group Limited's ( SGX:U14 ) during the past 12 months. That is...

  • Man disappears while getting car emissions testing done, Atlanta police say

    His wife says he told her that he was on his way home, but never arrived.

  • White supremacists 'pose the primary threat' of lethal domestic terrorism, FBI says

    Since 2010, extremists "driven by a belief in the superiority of the white race" have killed at least 77 people, the FBI said in a new report.

  • Former Atlanta Falcons running back arrested on child abandonment charges

    Michael Turner was also arrested in July for failure to pay child support.

  • Dating apps and Telegram: How China protesters are defying authorities

    Opponents of China's anti-COVID measures are resorting to dating apps and social media platforms blocked on the mainland to evade censors, spread the word about their defiance and strategy, in a high-tech game of cat and mouse with police. Videos, images and accounts of the opposition to China's tough COVID-19 curbs have poured onto China's tightly censored cyberspace since weekend protests, with activists saving them to platforms abroad before the censors delete them, social media users say. Protesters came out in several Chinese cities for three days from Friday in a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

  • Moreno Valley Walmart worker accused of launching racist tirade against Black customer

    A Moreno Valley Walmart employee accused of going on a racist tirade against a Black customer is no longer with the company, a spokesperson said.

  • Man arrested after antisemitic graffiti scrawled on walls, signs and businesses in Brookhaven

    Investigators used CCTV cameras to track the suspect down.

  • Woman who had nearly 300 animals seized from her Clay County property in 2021 accepts plea deal

    A woman who was facing charges related to the seizure of nearly 300 animals from a Clay County property in October 2021 has accepted a plea deal.

  • Kayla Harrison says she’s ‘beyond upset about losing’ in emotional Instagram post

    Now that she's had time to reflect on her first-career MMA defeat, Kayla Harrison has gained some perspective.

  • Surgeons work by flashlight as Ukraine power grid battered

    Dr. Oleh Duda was in the middle of a particularly complicated surgery at a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, when he heard explosions nearby. Duda had no choice but to keep working with only a headlamp for light. “These fateful minutes could have cost the patient his life,” the cancer surgeon told The Associated Press.

  • Watch This Virtually New Mazda RX-7 Emerge From a Garage After 23 Years

    This FD RX-7 has been driven 8800 miles since new. Now, it's getting a new lease on life.

  • Musk Tweets Fake CNN Headline About Musk Threatening Free Speech on Twitter

    Elon Musk, the mega-billionaire who is the new owner of Twitter, on Monday posted a meme with a fake headline attributed to CNN that makes it look like CNN anchor Don Lemon had asserted that Musk’s rollback of restrictions on types of content allowed on Twitter would “threaten free speech.” Musk — without any indication […]

  • Ukraine urges allies to speed up support for winter of war

    Ukraine urged NATO members Tuesday to speed up weapons deliveries and help restore its shattered power grid, as Western allies looked to bolster support to aid Kyiv through winter in the face of Russia's attacks. Moscow has unleashed waves of strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure as its troops are pushed back on the ground, plunging millions of people into darkness. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for supplies of weapons, especially advanced air defence systems, to come "faster, faster, faster" as he joined a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Romanian capital Bucharest. "When we have transformers and generators, we can restore our system, our energy grid, and provide people with decent living conditions," Kuleba said. "When we have air defence systems, we will be able to protect this infrastructure from the next Russian missile strikes." "In a nutshell, Patriots and transformers is what Ukraine needs the most", he said, referring to the US-made missile defence systems. The appeal came after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of targeting infrastructure in a bid to use the winter as "a weapon of war" against Ukraine. Stoltenberg said the message from NATO allies was "we need to do more" to help Kyiv fix its gas and electricity infrastructure and provide air defence to help it protect itself better. He said he expected Russia to carry out more attacks on Ukraine's grid as the Kremlin suffers defeats on the ground and warned Europe should "be prepared for more refugees". "Russia is actually failing on the battlefield. In response to that they are now attacking civilian targets, cities, because they're not able to win territory," Stoltenberg said at the start of the meeting. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a package worth $53 million "to support acquisition of critical electricity grid equipment" by Kyiv. A senior US official said the assistance would "not be the end" and pointed out the Biden administration had budgeted $1.1 billion for energy spending in Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova. - 'Keep calm, give tanks' - "This targeting of civilian infrastructure, of energy infrastructure is obviously designed to try and freeze the Ukrainians into submission," said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. "I don't think it'll be successful." Allies have given arms worth billions of dollars to Ukraine, but Kyiv is pleading for more air defence, tanks and longer-range missiles to push the Kremlin's forces back. But there are growing concerns that weapon stores in some NATO countries are running low as stockpiles have been diverted to Ukraine. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his request to fellow NATO ministers was simple: "Keep calm and give tanks". Germany, which currently chairs the G7, convened a meeting Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of the NATO gathering to discuss the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. - 'Door is open' - NATO says the meeting in Bucharest has showcased its unity on continuing to support Ukraine as Moscow's war against its neighbour drags into its tenth month. The alliance will not, however, make any progress on Ukraine's request to join, initially made some 14 years ago when NATO first pledged that Kyiv would one day become a member. Stoltenberg insisted that the "door is open" to new members but said the focus now was on assisting Ukraine in its fight with Moscow. NATO has bolstered its eastern flank in the face of Russia's war by sending more troops and equipment to countries neighbouring Ukraine, like Romania. Non-NATO Moldova, which has also seen blackouts caused by the fallout from the attacks on neighbouring Ukraine, will attend the alliance's talks on Thursday along with Bosnia and Georgia. Besides the war in Ukraine, the ministers will take stock of progress in the accession of NATO candidates Finland and Sweden, already ratified by 28 of the 30 member countries but which remains suspended awaiting the green light from Hungary and Turkey. The Finnish, Swedish and Turkish foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the meeting, but Ankara did not signal that there had been any steps forward. lb-del/dc/lcm

  • Atlanta police confirm deadly shootout near Atlantic Station is gang-related

    In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News on Monday, Atlanta police Capt. Ralph Woolfolk, who leads the Gang Prosecution Unit, confirmed that the shooting on Saturday near Atlantic Station is likely gang-related.