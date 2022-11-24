Georgia police officer arrested on child exploitation charges, GBI says

A Blakely Police officer was arrested Monday on child exploitation charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

GBI officials said the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into 26-year-old Robert Tyler Vaughn’s online activity after they received numerous tips.

The tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children accused him of online possession of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said when the reports were made, Vaughn was a police officer with the Blakely Police Department.

After GBI agents searched Vaughn’s home, they arrested and charged him in both Clay and Early counties with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of violation of oath of office, authorities said.

The GBI did not say what was found inside Vaughn’s home.

GBI officials said additional charges are possible.

