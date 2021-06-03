Georgia police officer buys toothpaste for homeless man brushing with baking soda

A police officer in Duluth, Georgia, northeast of Atlanta, bought a toothbrush and toothpaste for a homeless man who told the officer he was living out of his car and couldn’t afford the essentials, the department wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Duluth Police Department said Officer Cavorsi drove to the store and bought the items with his own money after the man explained he had been forced to brush with baking soda.

The moment was caught on another officer’s body camera.

"Even though this may not be the biggest story you've heard, our Duluth officers show empathy for many individuals we come across daily, and this is just one of the stories," the department wrote. "Great job, Officer Cavorsi!"

Dozens of commenters praised the officer and several said they’d like to donate items for the police to hand out to the needy.

"Those police officers have BIG HEARTS," one person wrote.

"These police officers are real heros," another commented. "Why don't people like these officers get nominated for things like Times Person of the Year or other awards. They should be rewarded, awarded and applauded for these selfless and caring acts."

"I believe Officer Cavorsi, Officer Seiferheld and the Duluth Police Department should be held up as a model of what policing in America should be," a third person commented.