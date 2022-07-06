Georgia police officer involved in fatal shooting of man at Toccoa hotel, GBI investigating

A police officer was involved in a fatal shooting of a man at a Regency Inn in Toccoa, Georgia, where another person was found killed earlier in the night.

Toccoa is located about 90 miles northeast of Atlanta.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when officers were initially dispatched to the motel after shots were fired at the facility, the Toccoa Police Department said.

Police said the officer found the deceased victim in a room of the facility, where they also discovered a man with a handgun.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported officers instructed the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. The officers ultimately shot and killed the man.

It is not immediately clear if the armed man acted in an unusual manner or what prompted the officers to discharge their weapons.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is leading an investigation into the police-involved shooting. The cause of the initial shooting is also being investigated.

According to the report, officers attempted to treat both men at the scene, but both died from their injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

No officers were not harmed in the shooting.

Following the investigation, the GBI will give their findings to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.