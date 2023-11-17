Georgia Police Officer Saves Woman From Fiery Car Crash

A police officer has been praised as a hero after rescuing a woman from a fiery car crash after she led him on a high-speed pursuit in Georgia’s Cobb County on October 13.

Footage released on November 16 shows Cobb County Police Officer Clay Musselman driving after a motorist whom he said was “driving erratically” on the East-West Connector at speeds “in excess of 100 miles per hour.”

The driver managed to speed away from Musselman but crashed moments later at a curve in the road, and the vehicle burst into flames, police said.

After hearing the driver crying out for help from inside the burning vehicle, Musselman jumped into action and dragged her out through a window.

The Cobb County Police Department praised Musselman for his “extraordinary bravery” after putting “his own safety at peril to save a life.”

The driver sustained a broken arm and hip fracture and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, police said. Credit: Cobb County Police via Storyful