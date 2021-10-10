Georgia police officer shot to death on first shift, leaving behind wife and baby, killer at large

A Georgia police officer was shot and killed during his first shift on Saturday, leaving behind a wife and 6-month-old child.

Officer Dylan Harrison, 26, was shot to death at around 1 a.m. outside of the Alamo police station, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Natalie Ammons told reporters. Harrison had worked in law enforcement since 2018 but was working his first part-time shift with the GBI when the shooting occurred.

Police named Damian Ferguson, 43, as the suspected shooter and offered a $17,500 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ferguson or with any information you think may be pertinent to this investigation should contact us,” Ammons said. She added that the investigation remains "very active."

We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alamo Police Department's Officer killed in the line of duty early this morning. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Officer's family, blood and blue. 🖤💙🖤 — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) October 9, 2021



Police also issued a statewide "blue alert," signaling to the public that a suspect who has killed an officer is on the loose and may be a threat to the community.

Harrison's body was taken for an autopsy at the GBI crime lab.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also tweeted his condolences for Harrison's death.

“Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department.”

A GoFundMe has been started for the Harrison family and has raised over $13,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Is the go fund me page started for the family legit? https://t.co/4g1RbzdPrw — Jeanne (@TrueCrimeJeanne) October 10, 2021

