Georgia police officers find meth, $5K in cash at man’s home, authorities say

A man was arrested after authorities found drugs and thousands of dollars in his home.

Summerville Police Department detectives and Lookout Mountain Judicial Drug Task Force agents conducted a drug bust at a Summerville on Monday after receiving a tip.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Summerville police, officers seized approximately six ounces of suspect methamphetamine and $4,763 in cash at a home in Summerville.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Maurice Brown of Summerville.

Brown was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a housing project.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: