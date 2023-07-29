Georgia police officers stop suspects stealing catalytic converters

Clayton County police officers put two men behind bars after responding to a service call in College Park.

According to a video from the Clayton County Police Department, two officers were called to Oak Place after a call about someone entering cars on July 20.

En route, the officers were told by an alarm company that two men were underneath multiple vehicles around 4:25 a.m..

When the officers got to the scene, they could hear the men cutting metal.

Officers approached the men and ordered them to stop, but both of the suspects ran off in different directions.

Footage from the chases showed one officer jump back in her patrol car and go after Antwon Peavy, 40, after he jumped a fence trying to run away.

He was charged with theft by taking, criminal damage in the 2nd degree, possession of tools, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and loitering and prowling.

Another video from police responding to the incident showed the second suspect, 51-year-old Fredrick Jones, go back to the rear of the building they were near after he thought the officers had left.

Instead, an officer caught up with Jones and ordered him to surrender.

Jones has been charged with theft by taking, criminal damage in the 2nd degree, possession of tools, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and loitering and prowling.

At the scene, officers found five chars were damaged extensively.

According to police, the men had been trying to steal catalytic converters from the cars they’d targeted.

