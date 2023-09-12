Georgia police: Othal Wallace could have fired on them from tree house but was 'compliant'

7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza shows jurors Tuesday the Glock 17 prosecutors say Othal Wallace used to kill Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

Law enforcement officers gave jurors an account of arresting Othal Wallace in a treehouse on a patch of rural land just east of Atlanta during the second day of his trial in the murder of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

Wallace, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Raynor on June 23, 2021. The 26-year-old Raynor remained hospitalized until his death on Aug. 17, 2021. If Wallace is convicted, the state will seek the death penalty.

Georgia State Patrol officer Jonathan Salcedo testified Tuesday afternoon that he was part of the team that went to a property in Snellville, Georgia, just east of Atlanta looking for Wallace.

Under questioning by State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Salcedo said the team arrived at the property with three armored vehicles with flashing blue lights; they used a PA to announce themselves.

Salcedo said his team had just cleared a barn when he noticed a treehouse. He said he climbed up a rickety ladder and saw a window and a door as well as a small porch area. Salcedo called for a backup officer to join him. The pair entered the treehouse and found Othal Wallace on the floor with his hands out.

Salcedo said they handcuffed Wallace and handed him over to another officer as they continued clearing the land.

Othal Wallace speaks to one of his defense attorneys on Tuesday during his first-degree murder trial in the killing of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

During cross examination, defense attorney Terry Shoemaker asked Salcedo whether Wallace had a tactical advantage being on a treehouse above the officers who at first did not know he was there. Shoemaker asked whether Wallace could have fired on them.

“Absolutely,” Salcedo answered to both questions.

Shoemaker said Wallace surrendered and Salcedo agreed.

Salcedo said Wallace was “compliant” and did not give them any problems.

Daytona Beach police officer Cody Cassidy was with law enforcement when Wallace was arrested in Georgia.

Cassidy said Wallace had cut his hair, apparently in a hurry because the haircut looked messy.

Cassidy, who had researched Wallace after Raynor’s shooting, said he identified him by a scar on his abdomen.

Judge excludes statement from Wallace

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano then sent the jury out of the room so the attorneys could argue over a statement attributed to Wallace.

Cassidy said he asked Wallace when he was arrested whether he would like to speak to an investigator. Cassidy said Wallace responded by saying “You know who I am. You know what I’m capable of.”

Defense attorney Terry Shoemaker objected to the jury hearing the statement, saying Wallace had not been read his Miranda rights.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza argued in part that Wallace made a voluntary, spontaneous utterance.

Zambrano sustained the defense objection, so the jury was not told of the statement.

Later in the day, Larizza asked if the judge would reconsider the issue if the state presented additional case law. Zambrano said he was willing rehear the issue and always reserved the right to change his mind.

Brett Antwine, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, also testified. Antwine said there was a loaded AK-47 assault-style rifle with a banana clip and a loaded Glock 17 inside the treehouse.

Prosecutors have said the Glock 17 was the gun used to shoot Raynor.

The state expects to finish its case on Wednesday or early Thursday. The present time table has the jury starting deliberations Friday morning.

The judge on Tuesday told Wallace that he needs to discuss with his attorneys whether or not he will testify.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Othal Wallace 'compliant' when arrested in Georgia treehouse, police say