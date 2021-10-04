Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

A Ku Klux Klan flies during a Klan demonstration at the state house in Columbia, South Carolina. John Moore/Getty Images

Terresha Lucas, 30, pretended to be a white Klu Klux Klan member and sent death threats to her neighbors, said Georgia police.

She allegedly placed notes in residents' mailboxes on six occasions, threatening to kill them and their children, and burn their homes.

Lucas described herself as a 6-foot white man with a long, red beard, according to a police statement.

A Black woman in Georgia who claimed to be a white male member of the Klu Klux Klan has been charged with making terroristic threats to her neighbors, according to police.

Terresha Lucas, 30, is accused of placing notes in the mailboxes of residents in the Brookmont neighborhood of Douglasville on at least six occasions, saying she would burn down their homes and kill them, per a statement by the local police department published last Thursday.

These notes were sent to at least seven Black people who lived in the neighborhood. They discussed hanging people and killing children, reported local news outlet CBS46.

Lucas described herself as a 6-foot white man with a long, red beard, and claimed she wasn't living in the neighborhood, according to the police.

Residents of two homes received Lucas' first notes just a few days before Christmas last year. She had dropped the threats into their mailboxes at night, said police.

"The notes threatened to burn their houses down and kill them and said that they didn't belong in the neighborhood," said Detective Nathan Shumaker, one of the two investigators on the case.

Lucas later placed similar notes four more times in residents' mailboxes throughout February and March.

Meanwhile, Detectives Shumaker and Andre Futch worked the case by checking doorbell cameras and gathering information from residents.

"By mid-March, we really didn't have anything to go on," Shumaker said, according to the police statement.

They had a breakthrough in the case when Lucas placed another note on Labor Day, September 6. The detectives found evidence linking the note to Lucas' house, though they didn't specify what the evidence was.

The detectives obtained a search warrant and found more evidence that ties Lucas to the notes, said Shumaker.

The statement added that Lucas was expected to turn herself in, but has since given no further updates on the case.

The Douglasville Police Department, Detective Shumaker, and Detective Futch did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

