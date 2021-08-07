Georgia police searching for men who allegedly pistol whipped, robbed victims in horrific home invasion

Michael Ruiz
·1 min read

Georgia police are seeking two men suspected of an armed break-in late last month in which horrified residents found themselves forced to the floor and attacked by two pistol-packing home invaders.

Gwinnett County police are asking for help identifying the two, who both were carrying handguns when they allegedly kicked down a door, rushed in and held up four people in the home on July 26.

Investigators said the suspects ordered the victims to the floor, demanded a safe and pistol whipped them multiple times before stealing $50 and a silver iPhone 11 Pro Max.

"They were bold enough to go into somebody’s home at gunpoint and demand money and a safe, so we definitely ask the community to help us so that it doesn’t happen to somebody else," Gwinnett police spokesperson Hideshi Valle told FOX 5 Atlanta. "The victims stated that they heard a loud bang at the door and when they went downstairs to find out what was going on, they come across two males with guns."

NEW YORK CITY WOMAN SHOT IN BACK OF HEAD HOURS AFTER ATTENDING FUNERAL

A police statement included only brief descriptions of the suspects. Both are believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. One was between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall. The other is between 6 feet, 2 inches and 6 feet, 3 inches.

"There’s no rhyme or reasons for their actions, breaking into somebody’s home at gunpoint, demanding money, making them get on the floor, taking their mask off, we’re just trying to figure out who they are," Valle added.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or report tips anonymously to Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • For 4th week, protesters in France decry virus pass rules

    Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities Saturday for a fourth consecutive week of protests against the COVID-19 health passes that everyone in the country will need shortly to enter cafes, trains and other venues. The demonstrations came two days after France’s Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed to enter. Starting Monday, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals.

  • Human remains, car found in river in search of N.H. woman missing for 43 years

    Alberta Leeman vanished in July 1978.

  • Bikini averse? Don't be: This $26 high-waisted beauty has Amazon shoppers saying "I feel sexy"!

    This super-flattering swimsuit is a fantastic alternative to the one-piece.

  • It's Leo Season, So Don't Hold Back Now—6 Looks That Will Demand the Spotlight

    Your audience will thank you.

  • 40% of Americans Fear Retirement More Than Death — Here’s Why

    Although (almost) no one wants to work forever, not everyone looks forward to retirement -- in fact, some people dread it. A recent survey conducted by Zety found that 40% of Americans actually fear...

  • French push against domestic abuse may overlook some police

    Chahinez Daoud was 31 years old in May when her former husband shot and burned her alive in the town of Merignac, near Bordeaux. Two months earlier, she had filed a complaint for domestic violence, but it was mishandled and no action was taken. The police officer who took her complaint had himself been allegedly convicted of habitually beating his wife, according to a newspaper investigative report.

  • Officials: 5 young siblings die in St. Louis-area fire

    Five siblings under the age of 10 died early Friday when a fire swept through their apartment in southwestern Illinois, and officials were investigating whether they had been left alone. Fire crews were called to the building in East St. Louis, which is just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, before 3 a.m. and reported finding two children already dead inside a bedroom. The three other children were unconscious on the kitchen floor, and two of them were pronounced dead once they were taken outside, according to East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan.

  • Thai police arrest suspect in killing of Swiss woman

    Thai police said Saturday they arrested a suspect in the death of a Swiss woman on the tourist island of Phuket. Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk, confirmed to reporters that a suspect was arrested but offered no other details. According to an ID published by Thai media, the man is 27, and a Thai resident of Phuket.

  • Geraldo Lays Into Dan Bongino Over COVID: ‘You’re So Full of Crap!’

    Fox NewsA discussion of rising COVID-19 cases in Florida on Sean Hannity’s show devolved into a squabble Thursday night as Fox News host Geraldo Rivera sparred with Fox Nation host Dan Bongino.“On Tuesday in Florida, there were 16,000 new infections. On Wednesday, there were 17,000,” Rivera began. Interrupting Rivera, Hannity responded, “Ron DeSantis saved every older person… This is not bash Ron DeSantis… A lot of these cases are coming here because of Joe [Biden].”Geraldo: You are so full of c

  • Just How Rich Are Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • 19 pairs of famous siblings with huge age differences between them

    Here are 19 pairs of celebrity siblings with the biggest age differences, ranging from eight to over 18 years.

  • The Perseverance Games: Surreal Olympics approach their end

    The cauldron will be snuffed Sunday on the exhausting, enlightening, sometimes enraging 2020 Tokyo Olympics — held, actually, in 2021. Imperfect but not impossible, these Olympics — willed into existence despite a pandemic that sparked worldwide skepticism and hard-wired opposition from Japan's own citizens — just might go down as the Games that changed sports for good. The Olympics where mental health became as important as physical.

  • Giada De Laurentiis' Garlic-Parm Pasta Gets Its Big Flavor From One Umami-Rich Ingredient

    In search of a quick-and-easy pasta dish bursting with flavor? Look no further than Giada De Laurentiis‘ garlic-parm pasta dish that boasts one secret, umami-rich ingredient: anchovies. “The big flavor in this quick pasta comes from garlic, Parm, pepper flakes, and last but not least: anchovies. Trust us on this!” De Laurentiis assures. And based […]

  • Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at age 70

    Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang known for such hits as “Celebration” and “Get Down On It,” has died. Thomas was the alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. Born Feb. 9, 1951, in Orlando, Florida, Thomas was known for his prologue on the band's 1971 hit, “Who's Gonna Take the Weight.”

  • Jordan Spieth's injury from 2018 lingering; decided to rest this summer

    The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • 18 US Orthodox Jewish girls kicked off a Delta flight following a COVID-19 protocols dispute, reports say

    Dutch police were called to escort the teenagers off their flight to New York at Amsterdam after they refused to put their kosher food away.

  • Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

    Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 into freezing Northwest rain — wearing a business suit, a parachute and a pack with $200,000 in cash — a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper's ransom money in 1980.

  • Pam Hupp Is Not Your Typical Serial Killer––And Wow, It’s A Lot

    Pam Hupp had a normal childhood. She grew up in Dellwood, Missouri, firmly entrenched in the middle-class white Catholic suburbs: schoolteacher mom, union-man dad, third of three kids, according to Jeannette Cooperman. And she grew up to become an image of the white, suburban, middle-class mom you’d expect: frowsy blonde hair, red turtleneck, penny-pinching. But []

  • Miami car dealer rolled back 81,000 miles off odometer, cops say

    Miami-Dade police this week arrested a used car dealer who they say rolled back more than 81,000 miles from the odometer of a vehicle he sold a customer last year.