Georgia police searching for suspects caught on video stealing guns

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on camera for burglary.

Police said security footage from the home on Yates Drive show which was broken into in April, shows the two men loading firearms into a trash can and leaving on foot.

CPD said eight firearms were taken, including:

4 shotguns

2 rifles

2 handguns

Police say most of the weapons were loaded.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspects is asked to call Cpl. A. Burgess at 706-604-9015 or via email.

