Georgia police seize more than $320K worth of narcotics during drug bust

The City of South Fulton police performed a drug seizure after receiving a tip from a postal inspector, finding hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and multiple weapons.

The operation happened on Friday and was undertaken by the South Fulton Narcotics and Gangs Unit, HIDTA, the Postal Inspector, and South Metro SWAT, according to an announcement by the department.

The search warrant used was the result of a two-month-long investigation, culminating in a search of a home on Boat Dock Drive in South Fulton.

According to police, the investigation led to the seizure of a variety of narcotics products, and the arrests of multiple individuals, though the suspects’ identities were not revealed by officers.

In total, police said a street value of $321,150 worth of narcotics were seized, split between the following items.

(20) Pounds of Marijuana

1,329 ML of THC Oil

852 Grams of THC Edibles

804 ML of Liquid THC Lean

453 Grams of “Moon Rocks” (High Grade Concentrated Marijuana)

956 Grams of Edible Psilocybin Mushrooms

115 ML of Liquid Psilocybin Mushrooms

277 Grams of Raw Psilocybin Mushrooms

373 Grams of THC Wax

110 Grams of Methamphetamines

Additionally, police seized two handguns, three vehicles, and one all-terrain vehicle.

Those arrested were charged with the following:

Trafficking Marijuana

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Trafficking THC (Edibles/Oil)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (VGCSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic x 3

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Channel 2 Action News has requested additional information about the identities of the suspects.

