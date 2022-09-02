Georgia police shoot mall robbery suspect accused of stabbing Macy’s employee

Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, shot a mall robbery suspect who allegedly stabbed Macy’s employee (FOX5)

Police in Georgia shot a mall robbery suspect accused of stabbing a Macy’s employee when they tried to intervene.

Gwinnett County authorities say that the suspect smashed jewellery cases and tried to grab items from the store in the Mall of Georgia on Friday morning.

The store employee was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the male suspect was also hospitalised and was in stable condition, reports FOX5.

Officials say that the suspect tried to get away from the scene in a truck, but when police brought it to a stop he got out and ran on foot. The suspect was then shot once by an officer at an intersection.

“Our officers engaged with him seeing that he was a current armed and dangerous presence in the area,” a Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson told the station.

The mall, which is located in suburban Atlanta, was briefly closed before being reopened, and no one else was injured in the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting since it involved police officers.