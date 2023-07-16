Georgia police working to identify suspect who shot 4 people, including 3 children

LaGrange police are working to find out who shot four people near Whitesville Street on Wednesday.

According to police, LaGrange officers responded to an area near Whitesville Street after hearing reports of gunshots fired.

When they arrived, they found that a gunfight had occurred between unknown individuals near Whitesville Street and Bell Street.

Police said a round had entered a home with people inside on Whitesville Street.

Afterward, Troup E-911 was informed that a gunshot victim had come to the Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.

When officers got to the medical center, they found a 17-year-old had been shot in the incident on Whitesville Street, though the injuries were non-life threatening.

Additional information provided by LaGrange officers said there were four victims, including three kids ages 2 years old to 17 years old, and a 35-year-old woman.

The case is still under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department. No other information was available.

Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

