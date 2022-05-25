Georgia primary: Kemp beats Trump-backed Perdue, historic race between Walker, Warnock
The results of Georgia's primary election showed Brian Kemp beating Trump-backed David Perdue.
In a pointed rebuke to Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence aggressively touted the candidacy of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a campaign rally Monday.
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses the Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary and what it says about the split in the GOP.
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders won the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor on Tuesday after a campaign where she focused primarily on national issues and criticizing President Joe Biden.
Former Vice President Mike Pence made an in-person push for Gov. Brian Kemp's reelection a day before the Republican incumbent faces his biggest challenge from a GOP candidate backed by Pence's old boss. Ex-President Donald Trump, meanwhile, held a telephone rally moments after Pence finished speaking to champion the candidacy of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Trump urged Perdue to enter the primary as retribution for Kemp not going along with Trump’s effort to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in Georgia in 2020.
Insider talked with dozens of Republicans across Georgia in the days leading up to Tuesday's primary where voters will pick between Brian Kemp and David Perdue to run against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Carr, a Republican, knocked off John Gordon, a Trump-backed attorney who peddled conspiracies about voter fraud and stolen elections in 2020.
