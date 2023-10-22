Georgia prisoner sentenced to 27+ years for meth distribution from behind bars

A gang member in prison since 2012 was sentenced to an additional 27.5 years in prison for his involvement in a large armed drug trafficking conspiracy responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine.

David Zavala AKA “Toro”, 30, of Mexico, was sentenced to 330 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release on October 16 after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on December 11, 2020.

Zavala, a confirmed member of the Sureños 13 gang, has been in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections since 2012 for prior state convictions and armed robbery and false imprisonment.

He is not eligible for parole.

“David Zavala was relentless in his efforts to direct a dangerous methamphetamine distribution network from behind bars, threatening both the safety of our communities and all those living and working in the prison with him,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Law enforcement at every level is committed to dismantling these types of criminal organizations and helping us hold them accountable.”

According to court documents, law enforcement officers began investigating Zavala in 2016, along with related criminal networks operating from inside jail facilities in Mexico and Georgia.

On May 30, 2016, co-defendant Andrew Young was arrested in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, for possession of a stolen car out of Texas, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Agents discovered communication between Young and Zavala detailing trips between Texas and Georgia that Young took at Zavala’s direction to pick up methamphetamine and drop it at locations named by Zavala.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, says Zavala conducted methamphetamine transactions while in custody using contraband cell phones and social media platforms.

Zavala would message his associates and coordinate deliveries of meth to customers and instruct others how to make payments to him.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Zavala is personally responsible for the distribution of between 15 and 30 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The entire criminal network tied to him is responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine.

23 other people in related cases have been sentenced and one more is still awaiting sentencing.

