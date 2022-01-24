Georgia prosecutor to be able to seat special grand jury in Trump election probe

By Kanishka Singh and Alexandra Ulmer

(Reuters) - The prosecutor for Georgia's biggest county, which is probing former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, will be allowed to seat a special grand jury beginning this spring.

Last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to aid her investigation into the Republican leader's efforts to influence the state's 2020 election results.

Fulton County Superior Court judges approved the request on Monday, according to a court filing.

The investigation by Willis, a Democrat, is the most serious probe facing Trump in Georgia after he was recorded in a phone call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state's election results based on unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Willis specifically mentioned that Raffensperger, whom she described as an "essential witness," had indicated he would only take part in an interview once presented with a subpoena.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler and Mark Porter)