Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump election interference has hired a top racketeering attorney

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelsey Vlamis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump plane
Getty

  • Georgia prosecutors are investigating if Trump illegally interfered with the state's election.

  • The district attorney's office recently hired a lawyer with expertise in racketeering cases.

  • Racketeering is one of the potential charges in the investigation into Trump.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The Georgia district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump's actions surrounding the state's presidential election has hired a lawyer with expertise in racketeering cases, Reuters reported Sunday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said last month prosecutors were launching a criminal investigation to determine whether Trump had illegally interfered in attempts to overturn his loss in the state.

Willis tapped John Floyd to assist in cases that involve racketeering, including the investigation into Trump, Reuters reported. The outlet said that Floyd has written a guide on prosecuting racketeering cases.

The investigation into Trump includes a phone call the then-president made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a recording of which was obtained by The Washington Post in January. During the call, Trump told Raffensperger to "find" the additional votes he needed to defeat Joe Biden in the state.

During the phone call, Raffensperger told Trump that the election was secure and that Trump's data suggesting he had won was wrong, prompting Trump to push back.

"All I want to do is this," Trump said. "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

In February, Willis sent a letter to Raffensperger, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and other Republican officials asking them to save materials related to that phone call for an "investigation into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election."

The letter listed racketeering as one of the possible violations being investigated, as well as soliciting election fraud, making false statements to government bodies, and violation of oath of office.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump and Jared Kushner are barely in touch since the former president left office, report says

    Jared Kushner is said to have distanced himself back from his father-in-law but is likely to return if Trump decides on a 2024 run, sources told CNN.

  • New Zealand's Auckland emerges from lockdown, Australia starts AstraZeneca vaccinations

    Footage on TVNZ, New Zealand's state-owned television network, showed people lining up at coffee shops on Sunday morning with many saying they were feeling relieved. Auckland, a city of nearly two million, will continue to have limits on public gathering and masks are obligatory on public transport. Neighbouring Australia also had no local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, making it the 37th day of no infections this year.

  • Trump ‘sent cease and desist’ letter to stop RNC from using his name

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Senate Democrats pass $1.9 trillion relief bill without Republican support

    After 25 hours and votes on 39 amendments, the Senate passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. No Republicans voted for the bill. Kris Van Cleave reports.

  • Democrats and Republicans are battling over voting rights in Congress and at statehouses. Which side will win?

    As Republicans propose measures to limit access to voting, Democrats are pushing sweeping legislation to expand access to the polls.

  • SC reports 1,079 COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths Friday

    COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have declined significantly since mid-January, dropped Friday to 664, their lowest point in five months.

  • The New York attorney general holding Trump and Cuomo accountable

    Letitia James has been making big legal waves, from investigating the Trumps to Cuomo’s nursing home scandal, generating a torrent of national attention Letitia James in New York City on 19 November 2019. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters The two men were born a decade apart in Queens, New York, one the heir to a real estate fortune and the other to a political dynasty. Donald Trump went on to be president, and Andrew Cuomo became governor, like his father. Over the course of their long and controversial careers, both men have seemed untouchable. But thanks to the recent work of one lifelong public servant, who was born into a big family in Brooklyn without legacy money or power, each man is suddenly facing a moment of unaccustomed accountability. The state attorney general, Letitia James, the first woman of color ever to hold statewide elected office in New York, blasted a hole in the fable of Cuomo’s pandemic leadership with a report in January showing the state was under-reporting deaths in nursing homes by as much as half. A quick succession of sexual harassment claims against Cuomo in the ensuing weeks has knocked him from his political perch and left open the question of whether he will withdraw his 2022 re-election bid – or even resign before his current third term ends. Trump might be in even greater peril. Since 2019, James’s office has been conducting an investigation of business practices inside the Trump Organization and family. Trump has fought fiercely in court, but month after month, James has succeeded in unearthing financial records that appear to be adding up to a giant legal hazard for the former president, analysts say. “He should be very concerned,” said George Albro, co-chair of the New York Progressive Action Network who has known James going back to when he was a union officer in New York City and she was a public defender. “She’s going to take this to its logical conclusion.” The Trump case and the Cuomo nursing home scandal have generated a torrent of national attention for James, with people outside New York politics wondering how a single state officer could make such big legal waves. People who know her from her time as public advocate in New York City – when she was the first woman of color to be elected citywide – and her time as a city council member before that nod in recognition: that’s Tish. As state attorney general, James has aggressively pursued a full catalogue of progressive causes. She sued the police department over brutality against people of color, blocked unlawful evictions during the pandemic, won a major sexual harassment settlement for women in the construction industry, filed an amicus brief before the supreme court opposing a rushed census, and sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association. She also sued Amazon for allegedly failing to protect workers, sued Facebook as an alleged monopoly and investigated Google on similar grounds. She has asked federal regulators to clamp down on toxins in baby food and called for student debt relief. I see the law both as a shield and as a sword Letitia James “I see the law both as a shield and as a sword,” she said in a public discussion last year about Black leadership. “And so I wake up every day with a fire in my belly, and I march into the office – well, I actually march into my kitchen – and the question is, what can I do today to make a difference in the life of somebody? Who can I sue?” James has acknowledged past critics who thought that she filed too many lawsuits without making enough stick. But she argues that “the law should be a tool for social change” – and with the pressure she has exerted on Trump causing visible stress among family members, the impact of her efforts is plain and the public mood is enthusiastically with her. That kind of momentum has led to speculation about what might be next for the political pioneer with impeccable grassroots credentials who maintains a huge store of goodwill in New York City as well as a disarming, down-to-earth approach on and off the campaign trail. “Everyone still calls me Tish,” she told Melva M Miller, chief executive officer of the census watchdog Association for a Better New York, in a public forum last year. “I still have to do my laundry later – I’m still Tish. I have to go to the grocery store – I’m still Tish.” James, 62, one of eight children, went to Brooklyn public school, graduated from the City University of New York’s Lehmann college and earned a law degree at Howard University, the historically Black university in Washington DC. Her earliest memory of the legal system, she has said, was seeing a court officer verbally abuse her mother at a hearing for a brother. “When I looked around the courtroom, all the defendants and all the family members looked like me, but everyone in a position of power did not, and there was something really unbalanced about that and unfair about that,” James told Miller. Before her election to the New York city council in 2003, James worked as a public defender, as counsel to the speaker of the state assembly and as an assistant attorney general for Brooklyn, where she targeted predatory lenders, advocated for working families and brought the first case against the New York City police department for so-called stop-and-frisk abuses. She lost a primary race to join the city council, but was able to resume her bid when the incumbent was shot and killed inside city hall. In her 10 years on the council, she emerged as an advocate for police reform and for better public housing. She also showed a fearlessness about taking on powerful political figures, helping to lead the charge against an effort by the then mayor, Michael Bloomberg, to change city rules and seize a third term in power (a fight Bloomberg won). She told us that she would be independent of the governor and I think she’s proven that George Albro, co-chair of the New York Progressive Action Network Some political allies wondered, however, whether James’s posture of antagonism towards the powerful would apply to Cuomo, who cleared the path for her political future by endorsing her to be attorney general. As a candidate under Cuomo’s protection, James insisted she was “unbossed and unbought” by the governor. The results of her bombshell investigation of how the Cuomo administration failed to report Covid-19 nursing home deaths shows she meant those words, said Albro. “She told us that she would be independent of the governor and I think she’s proven that,” he said. Her battle against Trump has the potential to elevate James’s profile – and prospects – even further, encouraging open speculation about whether she might even succeed the governor whose alleged misconduct she helped expose. Before he was elected governor, Cuomo was state attorney general – the very job James now holds. “I think she wants to be governor, I think that’s clear, and she’d be a formidable candidate,” said Albro. “I think she’d be a formidable candidate because she is very well liked and known in the city and that’s a big chunk of the vote.”

  • Kanye’s Zombie Campaign Attracts Teen Donors—and Feds’ Scrutiny

    REUTERSFormer Birthday Party presidential contender Kanye West has not yet terminated his campaign, but he has disabled donations and removed merch from his website after receiving a notice from the Federal Election Commission and numerous complaints about extended shipping delays from some of his zoomer donors hopeful that their federal contribution would return a black-market payday.The unusual violations in the West campaign’s FEC reports include multiple donations from minors, multiple possible contributions from foreign nationals and several fake names and addresses that trace to drop-shipping warehouses on both coasts. On top of that, experts say, West himself may face an investigation for unlawful fundraising practices that pulled in nearly $100,000 in small donations this year.“In five-plus years of doing this I’ve never come across something like this,” said Jordan Libowitz, communications director for government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which has filed 14 federal lawsuits targeting illegal campaign finance activity since 2016.West, of course, never had a chance. He launched his campaign in late July, marking the occasion with a meandering speech in South Carolina in which he said that “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves,” cried, and posited that while abortion should be legal, “anyone who gives birth to a child be given $1 million.” The producer-cum-rapper-cum-serial entrepreneur was first hyped by Republicans hoping he would siphon young and minority voters from Democratic tickets, specifically by former President Trump’s top adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who in February confirmed reports that he had encouraged West to step into the ring during a “great discussion” at the rapper’s Wyoming ranch last summer. Kanye West In January, West reportedly said that the quixotic effort “cost him his marriage” to reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian.West’s campaign was largely self-funded, through $12.4 million in loans. The self-identifying genius spent more than half of that—north of $7.86 million across 64 separate payments—just getting on the ballot. Half of his small-dollar fundraising, $1.3 million, went to legal fees, and he dropped nearly $1 million on merch-related services. His campaign also paid $94,677 in August to a company that charters private jets, and currently has $1.1 million in the bank.The campaign has to date collected $2.2 million from small-dollar donors, nearly all of it in exchange for campaign swag, not out of support for a Yeezy administration. Some of it was snapped up by entrepreneurial zoomers intending to flip the limited-edition collectibles in online marketplaces, scoring a few thousand dollars in easy cash. Price points on the site ranged from a $40 hat to a $200 Kanye 2020 Vision hat/hoodie bundle, but they list higher than that today in online marketplaces.But some recent donors aren’t happy.“You know this was a scam, right?” Jennifer Bloom, mother of 16-year-old West donor Ian Bloom, said in a phone call. Her son, nursing strep throat, explained that he still hasn’t received the $3,280 worth of Kanye 2020 gear that he ordered from the campaign store in late January and planned to flip online.“I don’t know what’s happening there,” Ian Bloom said. “I ordered like 20 hoodies off his campaign website, along with a lot of other people that I know. They said it would be three weeks, and after that I emailed the support team, and the email just wasn’t a thing.”He provided a screenshot of an email that had bounced back from the campaign, showing that his address had been blocked. After that, Bloom said, he called his credit card company to dispute and cancel the charge, which he said is still under investigation.Students account for more than 1,200 of the campaign’s 3,161 reported donations, contributing a total $349,160, with $26,540 of that coming in this year. Bloom, who communicates with other resellers on Discord social media boards, said that “I can say with confidence that at least half of us in the group have to be still in high school.”It is illegal to knowingly solicit and accept campaign donations from anyone under the age of 18. The West campaign did not reply to a request for comment for this article.The Daily Beast spoke with two other West donors who said they were in high school. They gave in January, and also complained that they still hadn’t received their items.Fifteen-year-old Andres Zapata donated $1,300 in late January, but said the promised hoodies still haven’t arrived.“Yea I thought everything was going to go smoothly just like any other website I buy merchandise from,” Zapata said in a text exchange while he was in class. Asked how he came up with that kind of money, Zapata, whose parents are both high school teachers, said he’d been reselling apparel for around two years. “I’ve been just growing my business every day and making more money every single day. I’ve just been flipping my money through hype things,” the sophomore said. Kanye West The contributions are teeming with irregularities. Brandon Schrock of Laredo, Texas, told the federal government that his employer was “poop,” and his occupation was “pooper.” A number of donors appear to have given under assumed names, some of which appear at first glance as incomprehensible, such as the HDB family, first names NXSUS, JHWAT and EBHXE.Kanye West’s Presidential Hopes Turn to Dust on Election NightThose aren’t names, of course. They’re customer IDs kept on rolls by drop-shipping warehouses. Drop-shippers are online resellers who often buy in bulk and have the items delivered to warehouses such as Portland, Oregon-based HDB Network Technology, which store the items and then ship them directly to customers who buy from the reseller. Addresses traced to dropboxes or warehouses in multiple states, including Oregon, California, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, New Hampshire and Hawaii.A logistics manager at HDB explained the arrangement with NXSUS, JHWAT and EBHXE.“We service a lot of people, so we give unique codes. The items ship to our warehouse, and once the product is in our warehouse our customer will know,” the manager said.The manager, a Chinese national, pulled up the profile for donor EBXHE. “That’s my warehouse code for one of my customers,” he said. “This customer purchases multiple items. They have to put this code into the website, so they put this ID on the shipping label.”Customer EBXHE, who donated on the same day as customer JHWAT, was located in Japan.It is illegal for campaigns and political committees to knowingly solicit or accept donations from foreign nationals, which the West campaign appears to have done several times.Facebook user William Heart Fixer Surpris is currently slinging Kanye 2020 merch out of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and a Reddit thread dedicated to gripes about the delays contains a number of comments speculating about “international buyers.”Red Xue, who contributed $280 to the campaign, listed a Redding, California, address associated with a flight school catering to Chinese nationals. Donors hanjiahao WMFQBZ, Baan Zhangqingjia and Brocket Zhangxin reported addresses at west-coast logistics facilities also apparently used by Chinese nationals. The address listed by Tommaso Giraudi is affiliated with parcel forwarding company Stackly, which touts international service: “Sign up to get your FREE American locker in tax-free Delaware! Buy from your favorite stores in US and ship to your locker, combine them in one shipment and ship it to your doorstep!” West contributor Teklit Goitom’s Denver address traces to a company called Alameda Discount Liquor and Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATM, and Paulo Morante claims to reside at a nursery school in Jersey City.Recently, the West campaign’s site removed its online store and paused donations, but it had raised money and shipped items for several weeks after the hip-hop mogul made good on the last of the debt he owed himself, on Jan. 7. Libowitz said that dead campaigns with no debt aren’t allowed to raise money.“Campaigns can continue raising as long as they have debt on the books, and they can continue to pay costs while working to pay that off. But if the debts have been paid and the candidate has lost, and hasn’t converted the committee to the next campaign cycle, which Kanye has not done, then they can’t raise money. There’s no election for you to legally contribute to. But West continued to sell merch without raising money for debt,” he said, adding, again, “I’ve literally never seen something like this before.”If and when the campaign shuts down, it has to decide what to do with the million-plus it holds in the bank. The campaign for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), for example, transferred almost all of its remaining funds to charities upon his death. West can do that, too, or pass it on to other PACs.While Libowitz thinks that the donations are “certainly not criminal,” he pointed out that the FEC could take action, shutting down the campaign and slapping it with fines for the unlawful donations and lack of compliance oversight.It’s unclear whether the outsider operation was fully aware of the confounding mesh of rules and regulations that is campaign finance law, which snares even the most seasoned specialists.“It’s on the campaign to make a reasonable effort to make sure the donors can give legally,” Libowitz said. “A normal campaign would have a dedicated compliance officer to ensure everything is kosher before filing reports.”West, who in 2015 launched a non-functioning super PAC called “Ready for Kanye,” has so far expended a total $340,000 on compliance consulting in two payments to Indiana-based firm GSF Inc., in September and December. No other political committee tapped that firm in the 2020 cycle. One of those payments — $225,465.50 on Dec. 1 — was topped only by lump payments from three massive political operations: the Republican National Committee, Trump’s Make America Great Again joint fundraising committee, and the campaign committee belonging to former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA). A small Democratic PAC and a handful of so-called “scam PACs” also appear to have shuffled off similar large payments to shady organizations, but those expenditures cover services beyond compliance.Last month, the FEC sent a letter to West’s campaign treasurer, Philadelphia-based CPA Andre Bodiford, whose LinkedIn page says he previously worked for multinational accounting firm Deloitte, notifying him that the campaign had accepted “one or more” contributions that appear to exceed the maximum dollar limit placed on individual donors. Kanye West Twitter The letter only flagged one donor: 20-year-old Chase Wittmann of Appleton, Wisconsin, who gave $3,800 to the campaign in two payments, $1,400 on Oct. 31 and another $2,400 on Nov. 2, the day before the election, putting him $1,000 over the line.Wittmann’s parents declined to allow him to be interviewed for this article, but he and cousin Mason Rankin, who also financially backed West’s candidacy, both appear to deal in the lucrative, tech-heavy, not-quite-underground market of online merch flipping. They discussed the sneaker game on the “Where’s the Point?” podcast last April, and internet searches indicate that Wittmann appears to run bot networks that allow him to scoop up limited-release items in a flash.It’s likely that Wittmann effectively got $1,000 in free merch, Libowitz said.“It’s not technically a sale, because you’re donating and not technically buying anything. If you’ve over-donated, you’ll get the difference back but probably wouldn’t be required to return anything you received in exchange for the donation,” he said, adding once more that he had never seen these kinds of exchanges before and so could not say for sure.In this case, the young donors seemed unaware that their contributions were barred by federal law. They just saw a business opportunity. Kanye merch, among the brands items in the world, often sells out almost immediately, but not many eyes were on the Kanye 2020 site. They saw their giving not as a donation, but as a purchase, an investment that would hopefully return thousands of dollars when the shirts become collectible items a few months down the line. Kanye West Major campaigns frequently woo high rollers with big fundraising dinners and other incentives, but that money often goes to affiliated committees that can accept big checks. Merch, Libowitz said, is typically a way to squeeze donations out of small-dollar supporters.“Do people make contributions to get swag? All the time. Campaigns sell merch not just for visibility but to get low-dollar donors. How do you get that extra 25 bucks? Give them a mug or a hat,” Libowitz said. “People sell things later as collectibles, sure, and people sometimes buy them planning to sell them years down the line, but I’ve never heard of flipping merch during a campaign.”One donor, who asked to remain anonymous to speak freely, said, “I got into flipping stuff on StockX and saw these shirts were selling for $300, so I looked it up [on the campaign website], and they were going for less than that. These things usually sell out, but they were still available for purchase, and I’m still reselling today for way more than I paid.”The donor continued: “The other thing with these hoodies, is Kanye just signed a 10-year deal with GAP. So I’m pretty sure that this hoodie—it’s honestly a badass hoodie, the heaviest hoodie I’ve ever seen in my life, way thick—and GAP makes pretty similar stuff, but it’s also kind of cheap, you know, and being part of the campaign, just the environment he’s created with his merch, I’m very confident this’ll be worth much more in the future.”After emailed complaints about shipping delays went unanswered for several weeks, the donor says that he canceled the charge with his credit card company. Days later, the merch showed up. The donor claims to have already sold a few items online, enough to recoup about half of the upfront cost, with more to go.The Curious Timing of Kim Kardashian’s Divorce From Kanye West“I didn’t realize that was all public information,” said independent entrepreneur Brody Barfuss, when asked about his $2,820 contribution from early January, disclosed in accordance with federal law. Barfuss, who says that in his spare time he flips shoes, hoodies, and even the occasional car, told The Daily Beast that he looked at his donation as an investment.“I already sold five, and I’m just letting the market take care of it. I think they’ll go up in value and continue to go up,” said Barfuss. Right now they’re still selling for $350 in some places, and I have no doubt they’ll continue to go up.”The Kanye 2020 Vision purple hoodie sees wide price swings. EBay asking prices run as high as $330, and this week’s sales on the virtual marketplace StockX have jumped around between $229 and $372 for a size XL.Another West donor who gave more than $1,000, but asked not to be identified, shared a screenshot of the campaign’s response to an emailed inquiry about the long delivery times. The campaign laid the blame on “Covid-19 related delays” as well as a “large data glitch” that shut the operation down for “several weeks.”“Our production is in the works as we experience Covid-19 related delays,” reads the email, which was sent Feb. 17. “Please note that the site also experienced a large data glitch that halted our production for several weeks. We expect a replenishment of product in 10 business days. We understand these delays may not be ideal and we are happy to cancel the existing order if so desired.”The donor declined to cancel, figuring the shipment would arrive eventually, and patience would pay off in the end.While all of the donors that The Daily Beast spoke to for this article looked up to West as an iconoclastic artist and entrepreneur, none of them want him to be president.“I just don’t think he is mentally capable of running a entire country, [sic]” said the 15-year-old Zapata.“No way. I’m a big fan of Ye’s, but he’s just not fit to become president,” Bloom said, when asked if he would have voted for West in November had he been old enough. To sum up his recent experience, he quoted a lyric from “Gotta Have It,” a track from the superstar’s collaborative studio effort with Jay-Z: “Who gon act phonier?’”“I certainly resonate with a lot of different ideas that Kanye projects, and they speak to me,” said Barfuss, but added that he thought West saw other reasons that were “more valuable,” such as media attention and spotlighting his clothing line, “and not so much being president.”“No way I would’ve voted for him,” he said, “but I think that there were a lot of other intentions behind this.”Additional reporting by Will Bredderman Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Embattled Gov. Cuomo faces questions over scandals

    New York’s attorney general has promised a thorough investigation of allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women. (March 5)

  • How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

    As of February 2021, Forbes estimates former President Donald Trump's net worth to be $2.5 billion. He now ranks as No. 339 on the 2020 Forbes 400, down 64 spots from 2019. See: All the Ways the...

  • Kim Kardashian Reflects on How the Media Body Shamed and Bullied Her While Pregnant With North

    The E! star shared her brutally honest thoughts on the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary by comparing her own fat-shaming and media bullying. Read her lengthy statement.

  • Malcolm Kenyatta, a 30-year-old Democratic state lawmaker, could be Pennsylvania's next senator in 2022

    If elected, Kenyatta, a lawmaker from North Philadelphia, would be the first Black senator from Pennsylvania and the state's first openly gay senator.

  • They Spent 24 Years Behind Bars. Then the Case Fell Apart.

    NEW YORK — On the weekend before Christmas in 1996, a shop owner was opening his check-cashing store in Queens, alongside an off-duty police officer who was working security, when the two were ambushed by a group of men, shot and killed. The case touched off a ferocious manhunt, and within days, three men were arrested. They were convicted in separate trials and sentenced to between 50 years and life in prison for murder. But more than two decades later, the case has collapsed. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times On Friday, a state judge in Queens threw out the convictions of all three men and admonished prosecutors for withholding evidence that would have cast serious doubt on their guilt. Prosecutors never turned over police reports showing that investigators had linked the killings to other men, the members of a local robbery ring. And five witness accounts — never seen by defense lawyers — contradicted the men’s confessions, which were wrong on key details of the crime and which lawyers say were coerced. The three men — Gary Johnson, 46; George Bell, 44; and Rohan Bolt, 59 — stepped outside prison walls Friday afternoon, each with tears streaming down their faces as they embraced their families. “We finally made it,” Bolt shouted, as he clutched two of his young grandchildren’s hands for the first time. “The district attorney’s office deliberately withheld from the defense credible information of third-party guilt,” Justice Joseph A. Zayas told the men, who appeared in court virtually. He said that the prosecution had “completely abdicated its truth-seeking role in these cases” and suggested that may have been because prosecutors knew the evidence would have hurt the chances of convicting the men. The Queens County district attorney, Melinda R. Katz, supported overturning the convictions because of the new evidence. But she stopped short of saying the men were innocent. Her office plans to review the case for 90 days before deciding whether to retry them. “I cannot stand behind these convictions,” Katz said in a statement Friday. “However, there is at this time insufficient evidence of actual innocence, and therefore we are taking this opportunity to reevaluate and examine the evidence.” A review unit Katz created to investigate possible wrongful convictions found no intentional misconduct by the district attorney’s office. Zayas disagreed Friday, calling the office’s position “perplexing” and saying prosecutors had hidden evidence and misrepresented facts. Lawyers had also said it took Katz’s office months to agree to release the men even after the evidence was reviewed. In their court filing, they argued that Katz’s position denied the men “the complete justice they deserve,” with much of the initial evidence against them having fallen apart. “This should have been done a year ago. What were they doing that caused them to drag their feet?” said Mitchell Dinnerstein, one of Bell’s trial lawyers. He added that he believed the office had taken its position because it was “trying to protect” the prosecutors involved, one of whom still works there. “I can’t think of any other explanation,” he said. At the time of their arrests, Bell and Johnson were 19 and 22 years old, while Bolt, 35, was a restaurant owner and married father of four. The city’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, had placed intense pressure on detectives to solve the case; one of the victims was the sixth officer killed that year, and Christmas Day was three days away. But recently uncovered documents — police reports, records and notes — shed new light on the case. The police reports connected members of a gang, known as Speedstick, to the murders. Two of the gang members had told detectives that another member had suggested he was involved, along with Speedstick’s leaders. Witnesses to another shooting months later — which involved one of the gang’s leaders — described several striking similarities to the December crime. And investigators on the two cases also met to discuss them. But prosecutors repeatedly claimed no records linking the crimes existed and spurned efforts to connect them at trial. Lawyers argue the evidence was suppressed. “In the history of New York state, this is one of the most abusive violations of an individual’s constitutional rights that I can imagine has ever taken place,” Marc Wolinsky, a lawyer for Bell, said. The case represents the first test of Katz’s handling of claims of prosecutorial misconduct. Some defense lawyers and former prosecutors say misbehavior went overlooked under the borough’s district attorney for 27 years, Richard A. Brown, who died in 2019. Past leaders in the office have defended him and say those concerns were prioritized when they arose. After taking office at the start of last year, Katz established a unit to review potential wrongful convictions, something her predecessor had long declined to do. The unit’s investigations led two men in separate murder cases to be released from prison last year after witnesses recanted or new DNA testing cast doubt on one man’s guilt. The unit took on the case of the three men convicted in the 1996 shooting last March, after a request from the men’s lawyers, and spent months unearthing new documents. It found that exculpatory evidence had not been turned over, and lawyers for the three men said talks began about freeing the men before Thanksgiving. They accused Katz of moving slowly, even after the problems in the case became clear. Chris Policano, a spokesperson for the office, said in a statement that Katz “shows no fear when it comes to reviewing prosecutor’s cases” and was putting measures in place for stronger communication and information-sharing across the office. “In this case, our conviction integrity unit concluded there was no prosecutorial misconduct,” he added. “That being said, there’s been considerable institutional soul-searching, and we have taken steps to assure that this kind of Brady error does not occur again.” The Brady Rule requires prosecutors to turn over exculpatory evidence to the defense. The issues in the case are a stark example of the behavior that some lawyers say had been long overlooked in the Queens district attorney’s office. Judges ruled that prosecutors had misbehaved in at least 117 cases between 1985 and 2017; a lawyer who reviewed the office’s convictions found the prosecutors were rarely disciplined. One of several prosecutors in all three cases, Brad A. Leventhal, was among them. Court records show a three-judge appeals panel overturned a conviction in one of Leventhal’s attempted murder cases, ordering a new trial in 2006 based on “repeated instances of prosecutorial misconduct” during the cross-examination of a witness and closing arguments. Leventhal, now the bureau chief of the office’s Homicide Trial Bureau, deferred comment to Jennifer Naiburg, a chief executive assistant district attorney in the office. Naiburg said that Leventhal had handled roughly 85 cases as a defense attorney and prosecutor, and except for in 2006, he had not been sanctioned for misconduct, and none of his convictions had been reversed. The office does not plan to review past convictions of individual prosecutors, as the review unit determined no intentional misconduct occurred. Some of the undisclosed police reports, however, had been used in other prosecutions. And notes written by Charles Testagrossa, a former prosecutor in the Queens district attorney’s office, suggest he was aware a Speedstick member may have driven a van used in the murders at the check-cashing store. Testagrossa, who now works in the Nassau County district attorney’s office, said in a statement Thursday that he “disclosed all exculpatory material” he knew of in the case and throughout his career. “I have always believed that all parties in a trial — the victims and their families, and the defendants and their families — deserve fairness and justice,” he said. In each man’s trial, prosecutors relied on different evidence, including two of the men’s initial confessions, an eyewitness identification, a jailhouse informant’s account and the testimony of a fourth man who was also charged in the murders. No physical evidence, however, tied any of the men to the crime, according to court papers. Johnson and Bell confessed to the murders several days after they took place, on Christmas. Johnson, however, could not even name the color of the getaway car used. Bell also offered several descriptions that appeared to be fed to him by officials — and detectives employed tactics while questioning him that are known to lead to false confessions, lawyers argue. Records show he also told a lawyer at the time that he was repeatedly punched and knocked around by a detective. Questions were also raised about the accounts of key witnesses. One man, who has since died, could not have witnessed the shooting from where he said he had been standing, experts later found. The account of a jailhouse informant who testified against Bell and Johnson was also thrown into serious doubt. “When this unfortunate journey began, I was only 19 years old. I was just a kid with no clear understanding of the law or even my own rights,” Bell said at the hearing Friday. “Thank you for giving me a second chance at life.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Abigail Spencer Defends Her, Sharing Intimate Details About Friendship

    "I've learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body. "

  • Begley: Durant injury puts importance on Kawhi chase

    SNY Insider Ian Begley explains impact of Warriors forward Kevin Durant's injury has on Knicks and their pursuit of Raptors Kawhi Leonard.

  • Indian farmers block highway on 100th day of protest

    Indian farmers young and old gathered on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protests against agricultural reforms by blocking a six-lane expressway outside New Delhi. Heading in cars, trucks and tractors to the highway, the farmers protested three agriculture laws that they say hurt them by opening up the agriculture sector to private players. They fear the reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporate buyers and end the practice of assured government purchases. The government says the laws are needed to attract new investment. Since December, tens of thousands of farmers have camped out in the bitter cold on the outskirts of the capital. Their movement has attracted support from celebrities ranging from singer Rihanna to climate activist Greta Thunberg. Farmers say they won’t give in until their demands are met. "The government has to listen, whether it is today or tomorrow. As far as 100 days of protests are concerned, we won’t budge even if it is 1,000 days.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted the protests as politically motivated, and his government has lashed out at supporters of the protests. One protester died at a tractor rally on January 26, and police filed criminal charges against eight journalists for allegedly misreporting on the events of that day.

  • Ethan the Rescue Dog Adopted After Weeks of Recovery: He's 'Already a Huge Part of Our Family'

    Ethan the dog was discovered abandoned and emaciated in January and has since been working to regain his weight and strength

  • A YouTuber duo had royal 'experts' comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview before they'd seen it

    YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners paid four royal commentators to speak about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming interview with Oprah.

  • Here comes Kanye West's Yeezy line at Gap

    It's full steam ahead for Kanye West's apparel line at Gap.

  • Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'

    "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help," Biden said Saturday.