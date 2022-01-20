Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump’s attempts to reverse election results asks for grand jury

The Fulton County, Ga., district attorney looking into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state is requesting a special grand jury to aid in her investigation.

District Attorney Fani Willis made the request in a Thursday letter to the chief judge of Fulton County’s Superior Court. Fulton County is the state’s most populous county and is home to Atlanta, Georgia’s capital and the center of Trump’s push to flip the presidential race there. President Biden won Georgia by a narrow margin, becoming the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.

Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis photographed in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Ben Gray/AP Photo)

Willis, a Democrat, cited the lack of cooperation from witnesses, including Republican secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who “refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony.” The special grand jury would be empaneled longer than normal and would focus solely on the case, but would not be able to issue indictments.

The inquiry started last February and was centered around a Jan. 2, 2021 call between Trump and Raffensperger. Trump urged Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” that made up Biden’s winning margin in the state. Raffensperger refused.

Earlier this month, Willis told the Associated Press her team was making progress in the case but was not rushing things.

“I believe in 2022 a decision will be made in that case,” Willis said. “I certainly think that in the first half of the year that decisions will be made.”

The Georgia news comes amid increasing scrutiny into Trump, his family and his business. On Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Tish James moved forward in an attempt to get Trump, son Donald Trump, Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump to comply with her investigation into the Trump Organization finances.

President Donald J. Trump speaks during an election night event in the East Room at the White House early in the morning on Wednesday, Nov 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Wednesday , the Supreme Court declined Trump’s reques t to prevent congressional investigators from obtaining White House records concerning Trump’s activities leading up to and during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building. Trump had attempted to claim executive privilege but the 8-1 ruling allowed the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 access to hundreds of pages of documents.