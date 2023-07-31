Georgia prosecutor: Sheriff ‘doing something smart’ by installing security barriers ahead of possible Trump charges

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) said she thinks the local sheriff is “doing something smart” by installing security barriers ahead of a charging decision in a case against former President Trump.

“Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I’m making, and sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm,” Willis told an 11Alive reporter in Sandy Springs, Ga.

“I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe,” she continued. “I’m not willing to put any of the employees or the constituents that come to the courthouse in harm’s way.”

The increased security measure comes as Willis is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in her investigation into Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

For more than two years, the district attorney has investigated whether Trump violated the law, including a call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raggensperger (R) in January 2021 in which he asked Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 votes to overturn President Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

The probe has looked into phone calls made to other state officials, fake Republican electors, alleged efforts to pressure two election workers and unproven claims of election fraud.

Willis reaffirmed to 11Alive she plans on announcing charging decisions by Sept. 1.

In a letter in May, Willis asked judges in the Georgia County to clear schedule trials and in-person hearings for the weeks of Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, an indication of possible charges. She previously said around 70 percent of her staff will be working remotely.

One of the two grand juries sworn in earlier this month in Atlanta is expected to hear the case.

Trump has tried twice to quash the Georgia investigation, filing a motion in the state court and another court to prohibit the filing of any changes earlier this month. He also filed a motion in March.

An indictment in the case would mark the former president’s third criminal indictment this year. He faces 34 charges related to falsifying business records in New York and a new total of 40 criminal counts over his handling of classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago. He pleaded not guilty in both of these cases.

Trump said earlier this month he was notified he is also a target in the Justice Department’s investigation into his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, an indication an indictment could come soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

