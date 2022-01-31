Georgia prosecutors ask FBI for security help after Trump protest remarks: report

FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.





A Georgia district attorney reportedly asked for the FBI's assistance in providing security after former President Trump called prosecutors investigating him "racist" and called for massive protests if they "do anything illegal."

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, requested the help in a letter to the FBI special agent in charge of the Atlanta field office, according to CNN.

Willis specifically requested a risk assessment of the courthouse and buildings near her office in addition to security help after "security concerns were escalated this weekend."

"I am asking that you immediately conduct a risk assessment of the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center, and that you provide protective resources to include intelligence and federal agents," Willis wrote in the letter obtained by CNN. "It is imperative that these resources are in place well in advance of the convening of the Special Purpose Grand Jury"

"We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," Willis, who is a Democrat, also said.

The letter follows Trump's remarks on Saturday, when he said he hopes for "the biggest protests we have ever had" should prosecutors "do anything illegal."

"If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had ... in Washington, D.C, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt," Trump said to a crowd of his supporters in Conroe, Texas.

A special grand jury will be seated on May 2 for Fulton County's investigation into the former president.

The Hill has reached out to the FBI's Atlanta field office for comment.