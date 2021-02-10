Georgia prosecutors investigate election interference after Trump's pressure campaign

Local prosecutors in Georgia have requested that state election officials preserve records as part of a criminal investigation into attempts to interfere in the state election after former President Donald Trump's efforts to tilt the state vote count in his favor.

The Georgia Secretary of State's office confirmed Wednesday that it had received the notifications from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Fulton County officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a phone call Jan. 2, Trump pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to reverse his loss.

In a recorded phone call obtained by The Washington Post, President Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to reverse his loss.

More: Did Trump break the law? President's call to Georgia's Raffensperger spurs demand for criminal investigation

"So look, all I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump told Raffensperger according to audio of that call.

Separately, Trump also urged a Georgia election investigator in a phone call in December to "find the fraud."

Trump called the state’s lead election investigator shortly before Christmas as officials were looking into allegations of fraud in Cobb County. The call was first reported by The Washington Post, which did not identify the name of the investigator.

A Georgia official speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters confirmed the details of the call to USA TODAY.

The action by the Fulton County district attorney was first reported by The New York Times.

Disclosure of the Georgia investigation comes on the second day of Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. He is accused of inciting a deadly riot at the Capitol where Trump supporters sought to forcibly halt the certification of the election of President Joe Biden after months of Trump claiming there was widespread election fraud even though his own Justice Department found no evidence of such fraud.

Story continues

Trump made reference to Raffensperger during the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol attack and defended his telephone call with the secretary of state.

"In Georgia, your secretary of state ... I can’t believe this guy’s a Republican," Trump told the crowd. "He loves recording telephone conversations. You know ... I thought it was a great conversation personally. So did a lot of other. People love that conversation because it says what’s going on."

In the same speech, when he urged the crowd to move to the Capitol, he also referred to Raffensperger as "corrupt."

Jason Miller, a spokesman for the former president, said the action in Georgia appeared timed to coincide with the impeachment trial.

"This is simply the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump, and everybody sees through it," Miller said in a tweet Wednesday.

FACT CHECK: What's actually true (and what's not) about the 2020 election

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia prosecutors investigating election meddling after Trump calls