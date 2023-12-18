Georgia quarterback Carson Beck announces he's returning for 2024 season

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) is tackled by Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia junior quarterback Carson Beck has announced he plans to return for the 2024 season instead of entering the NFL draft.

Georgia announced Beck's decision on social media. The fourth-year junior will lead the No. 6 Bulldogs against No. 4 Florida State (No. 5 CFP) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

“My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future," Beck said in Georgia's social media post. "However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season.

"We need everyone’s support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”

Beck was considered a possible candidate to be drafted in the first or second round after he completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Georgia’s 27-24 loss to No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 2 ended the Bulldogs' 29-game winning streak. Beck completed 21 of 29 passes for 243 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the loss.

Beck served as the backup to Stetson Bennett for back-to-back national championship seasons before winning the starting job this season.

Beck's backup, Brock Vandagriff, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

