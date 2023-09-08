Georgia racketeering charges against Mark Meadows should be tried in state court: judge

Georgia racketeering charges against Mark Meadows should be tried in state court, a federal judge ruled Friday in a blockbuster decision that could affect the cases of at least four co-defendants.

Meadows asked to move his case from Fulton County Superior Court to federal court by arguing the actions he was charged for − setting up calls, contacting state officials − were part of his job as White House chief of staff. He also asked the charges should be dismissed in federal court for the same reason.

But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued Meadows was committing crimes as part of a wide-ranging conspiracy beyond his official duties to help Trump overturn the 2020 election.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones acknowledged the case could set a precedent. He ruled Friday that Meadows hadn't met his burden to move the case and that the state has express constitutional authority to determine election procedures.

"The Court would be ignoring the evidence Meadows himself submitted of his post-election relatedactivities and the purpose of the federal officer removal statute," Jones wrote in his 49-page decision. "It would be legally and factually erroneous for the Court to do so."

Jones noted that his decision had no bearing on Meadows' case in state court. Jones also said the decision has no immediate impact on others seeking to move their cases to federal court.

"The Court makes no ruling on the merits of the charges against Meadows or any defense that he may offer," Jones wrote. "Meadows maintains the presumption of innocence and bears no burden of proving that he did notcommit the crimes charged against him."

The indictment charged former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with violation of Georgia's RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Four other co-defendants – former assistant attorney general Jeffrey Clark and three alternate presidential electors for Trump: Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, state Sen. Shawn Still and Cathy Latham – also asked to move their cases to federal court because of their federal posts.

Meadows is charged with racketeering and with soliciting Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to violate his oath of office during a call Jan. 2, 2021, when Trump asked him to "find" enough votes to win the state.

As part of the broad racketeering charge that applies to all 19 defendants, the indictment lists 161 actions the defendants took that were allegedly each part of the conspiracy to overturn the election.

Meadows, who testified during a hearing on his request, denied some of the accusations against him in the indictment and argued setting up meetings and participating in phone calls was part of his job.

Jones had asked for additional written arguments about whether, if one of the acts described in the indictment was part of Meadows’ official job, that meant the case should be moved.

Meadows’ lawyers argued that the case should move for even one act of official business under longstanding law and federal court precedent.

"Any contrary rule would lead to absurd results; a state could charge even the most quintessential official act and defeat removal by tacking on unofficial conduct," Meadows' lawyers wrote in their filing.

But prosecutors said official duties and criminal acts are different.

"The circumstances of this case are easily distinguishable," the prosecutors wrote. "The defendant conspired not for any purpose related to his duties as chief of staff, but to transform Mr. Trump from a losing political candidate into a winning one, no matter what the outcome of the election had actually been."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mark Meadows loses fight to move Georgia charges to federal court: judge