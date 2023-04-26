Georgia ranks #1 in the U.S. in identity theft, report shows

One of the worst things that can happen is when someone uses your personal or financial information without your permission. That is called identity theft, and for the Peach State, it is currently on the rise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a publication from Consumer Affairs, identity theft has jumped by 584% over the last 20 years. In the last 10 years, Louisana, Delaware and Pennsylvania saw the biggest increase in identity theft reports per 100,000 people.

In Federal Trade Commission’s 2022 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book showed that in 2022, Georgia had the highest number of ID theft reports per capita.

Data shows that last year in Georgia, there were 574 reported cases per 100,000 residents.

Louisiana came in second with 534 cases and Florida was third on the list with 524 cases, per 100,000 residents.

TRENDING STORIES:

Which metro Atlanta areas reported the most identity theft cases? The answer may come as a surprise.

Last year, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, ranked number one for the most reported cases of ID theft with 1,123 cases.

Sandy Springs and Alpharetta came in fifth on the list out of ten, while Montgomery, Alabama, was third on the list.

Coastal city Savannah topped eighth on the list.

ConsumerAffairs reports that last year credit card fraud was the most common type of ID theft with 441,822 report cases. This accounts for around 40% of over 1.1 million ID theft reports in 2022.

Individuals in their 30s reported the most of each type of fraud, and citizens 80 and over reported the fewest cases.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

USA.gov shares ways on how you can protect yourself from identity theft:

Do not answer phone calls, texts, or emails from numbers or people you do not know.

Do not share personal information like your bank account number, social security number, or date of birth.

Collect your mail every day and place a hold on your mail when you will be on vacation or away from your home.

Review credit card and bank account statements. Watch for and report unauthorized or suspicious transactions.

Store personal information, including your Social Security card, in a safe place. Do not carry it in your wallet.

Story continues

If you believe you have become a victim of identity theft, contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) online or call 1-877-438-4338.

Contact the three major credit reporting agencies and ask them to place fraud alerts and a credit freeze on your accounts. Also, contact the fraud department at your credit card issuers, bank, and other places where you have accounts.

IN OTHER NEWS: