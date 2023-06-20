Georgia rapper among 19 named in sweeping gang, drug indictment

A Georgia rapper has been named in a 49-count indictment against several people on gang and drug charges.

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo, was one of 19 people indicted in Chatham County on Wednesday.

Bowman has been charged with violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia controlled substance act, and illegal use of a communication facility.

According to the indictment, Bowan is part of the Rollin’ 60′s gang and is accused of making members of the gang provide him with guns and setting up a marijuana sale in Macon before going there to buy it.

He is also accused of buying hydrocodone pills on a separate occasion in Savannah.

According to the indictment, other gang members trafficked more than four grams of cocaine, about 20 grams of M30 pills, hydrocodone pills, and 28 grams of fentanyl. Some used jail phones to schedule drug sales. Others sold drugs out of a house located at 1301 E. 39th Street.

Bowman first rose to fame in 2018 after the release of his first album “Life B4 Fame,” according to WTOC-TV.

According to court records, Bowman is scheduled for a bond hearing on Friday in Chatham County.

