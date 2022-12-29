Georgia rapper among 5 men arrested in Clayton County Jail contraband investigation

Five men, including a Georgia rapper, have been arrested for their involvement in a criminal organization that dropped off contraband inside the fence of the Clayton County Jail, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Levon Allen’s office discovered the operation, which they said was delivering contraband to the jail to be distributed to inmates.

Shun Lamar Almond, Jason Isaiah Mahone, Erik Jameil Ray, Tariq Ismail Abdussaboor, and Frederick Jerome Smith Jr. “are now sitting in the cell with the same inmates they were delivering cigarettes, alcohol, drugs, and cell phones to,” the Sheriff’s office said in a release. “Among those arrested was local rapper TTG Fred. Hopefully TTG Fred will rap about his arrest for bringing contraband to the jail before the release date of his latest single.”

TTG Fred is described as an “up-and-coming” rapper by industry blogs. His videos have been viewed thousands of times on YouTube.

Sheriff Allen said there will be some Sheriff’s office employees involved in the contraband criminal activity that will find themselves sitting in the same jail cells as well.

“There will be zero tolerance for contraband in the Clayton County Jail,” Allen said.

