Georgia rapper arrested again while out on bond for federal drug charges

A Georgia rapper who is out on bond on federal drug charges has been arrested once again.

Tyquian Bowman, a.k.a. Quando Rondo, 24, was arrested Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to Chatham County Jail records.

His attorney Jonah Pine confirmed to WTOC-TV that the arrest is in connection to a wreck he was involved in last summer.

Prosecutors said emergency responders at the scene of that crash on July 19 administered Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, to Bowman because he showed symptoms of an overdose.

During a hearing following the crash, prosecutors unsuccessfully asked the judge to revoke the $100,000 bail the rapper posted following his indictment in June on federal drug charges.

In that indictment, Bowman was charged with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin’ 60′s.” His other charges include conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Following the July hearing, Bowman was ordered to refrain from using drugs as a condition of his bail.

Bowan posted a $4,600 bond following Tuesday’s arrest, jail records show.

WTOC reached out to Bowman’s lawyer for comment. Pine said, “Every time they go an extra mile to heap more nonsense onto Quando Rondo, they just help prove the defense’s point.”

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

