Georgia rapper pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud, faces up to 30 years in prison

A Georgia man could face up to almost 30 years in prison after his involvement in fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds and drug possession.

Brandon Lamar Williams, also known as rapper “NH Skilo,” 30, of Savannah, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and two counts of possession of marijuana.

In 2021, Williams gave false information in loan applications to receive over $40,000 in COVID-19 pandemic assistance, the release stated.

He admitted to having marijuana in his possession when he was stopped by Savannah Police in two separate incidents: once in an August 2021 traffic stop and another time in January 2022 where he was arrested.

The Department of Justice says because Williams had prior felony drug convictions, and the guilty plea subjects him to a statutory penalty of up to 26 years in prison. He faces a mandatory minimum of 90 days in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release upon completion of any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Williams will be sentenced following an investigation by U.S. Probation Services.

