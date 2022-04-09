Georgia redistricting forces voters into tough choice between two Democratic incumbents

ATLANTA, Georgia — Georgia's redistricting has pushed voters like Amber Myers, to choose between two Democratic incumbents—U.S. Representatives Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath— in the upcoming May primary election.

Myers said she must decide whether to support one of her favorite politicians, Bourdeaux, or "seeing a Black woman like me win."

"McBath and Bourdeaux are two great politicians who I can see doing great things for the Black and brown people in our district. I've always admired Bourdeaux but I've always wanted to see more impactful Black woman like McBath in office," Myers told USA TODAY.

Whoever of the two moderates wins the primary, the pitting of two incumbents against each other means the Democratic party will still lose at least one of them in the fall, giving Republicans an even greater chance of retaking Congress in November and stymieing President Joe Biden's agenda. The GOP needs a net gain of just five seats to gain control of the House.

Think Congress is too partisan now?: Primaries could magnify division as the number of swing districts shrinks

The conflict highlights how redistricting maps based off of the decennial census have resulted in at least three Democratic and two Republican primary races nationwide where incumbents are running against each other.

Georgia's 7th Congressional district will be one of the most high-profile campaigns, along with a closely-watched Senate and gubernatorial race, as McBath and Bourdeaux face off.

Rep. Lucy McBath D-Ga., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, at Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

Redistricting upending midterm primaries

Republicans, who control the state legislature and the governorship, redrew the 7th district to make it more solidly Democratic while making the 6th district, which McBath currently represents, a solidly Republican enclave. The move led McBath to announce she would run against Bourdeaux, who represents the 7th district.

Donna McLeod, a Jamaican-born state representative in Georgia, is also running in the race as a progressive candidate.

Story continues

Yes, the midterms have begun: Here are ten House races to watch in 2022

Charles Bullock, a longtime political science professor at the University of Georgia, said for McBath to win in the redrawn 6th district her opponent would need to have significant flaws, such as former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of child molestation in 2017.

“If she would have run in the newly configured 6th [district] her chances of victory are slim to none,” Bullock said. “It's the kind of situation for a Democrat to win there you need to be running against a child molester.”

Dasheika Ruffin, an Atlanta-based political strategist, called the remapping of Georgia district's a ploy by Republicans to consolidate as much power as they can in the "growingly progressive" state.

But Todd Gilbertson, a political strategist based in Gwinnett County, argued the redistricting in Georgia was "simply remapping."

"Candidates are sometimes stuck in unfavorable districts," Gilbertson told USA TODAY.

Incumbent versus incumbent

McBath told USA TODAY her decision to run was not about ousting another Democrat.

"I spent a lot of time praying about this. I really, really did. Because it's not about Carolyn, for me. It's not about Donna McLeod for me," McBath said.

Bourdeaux concedes the 6th district is a tougher race for McBath to run in but told USA TODAY it is "a kind of district that Democrats have won in the past, and shouldn’t have been abandoned.

The 7th district was considered unwinnable for a Democrat when Bourdeaux was running.

"It took me two races to flip this seat. The first one, I had to show it could be won. I came within 433 votes of flipping the seat largely without outside help," she told USA TODAY.

Democratic U.S. Rep Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia speaks to a supporter on Monday, March 7, 2022, before qualifying to run for reelection at the state capitol in Atlanta. Bourdeaux faces a primary challenge from Democratic U.S. Rep Lucy McBath after Republican state lawmakers made McBath's old district much more favorable to the GOP.

McBath and Bourdeux, both alike and different

McBath bested Republican Rep. Karen Handel in 2018 during the blue wave, while Bourdeaux flipped her seat when she defeated Republican Rich McCormick in 2020.

Bourdeaux is a moderate Democrat and a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. McBath came to office in the wake of her son’s shooting death, advocating for gun control legislation.

Everytown for Gun Safety is supporting her reelection bid after supporting both McBath and Bourdeaux’s previous campaigns.

"Each woman has made an impact in the party and share a lot of similarities. Voters know McBath for her personal story and stance on gun safety. Voters know Bourdeaux's presence on the ground, she's accessible to them," Ruffin the political strategist, said.

Chris Doug, a Vietnamese-American living in Gwinnett County, said he hadn't decided on who to vote for until he met Bourdeaux at a rally against Asian hate crimes in the city. Doug said he was impressed by Bourdeaux’s accessibility and care for minority groups in the district.

LaToya Wolmack, a local teacher, said McBath's strong stance on gun safety laws makes her believe in a safer future for her children. But Bourdeaux’s interest in climate change resolutions helps her believe in a healthier future for her family.

"I've never had to vote in a race where I felt like both candidates deserved to win. In this one I do but it comes down to who I can see myself and goals in more and that's McBath," Wolmack said.

Rep. Lucy McBath D-GA, right, greets Mattie Scott, who is holding a picture of his son George, who was victim of gun violence during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on guns violence, at Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

The two lawmakers supported the Build Back Better Act, the $1.75 trillion social and climate change legislation that was stalled late last year. However Bourdeaux was one of the nine moderate Democrats who publicly supported passing bipartisan infrastructure legislation first without simultaneously passing Build Back Better, a move that enraged progressive Democrats.

"I have always believed in this president's budget. I have always believed in the administration's agenda. I have never wavered from it," McBath said. "And I've never tried to oppose it. That's the difference."

Bourdeux, however, said she was focused on getting a win. "At the end of the day, the vast majority of the Democratic caucus agreed with me. And we voted to pass infrastructure," she said.

A revamped Build Back Better?: Biden budget tackles 'climate crisis' with focus on jobs, infrastructure and research

Bullock said that Bourdeaux tends to be more conservative than other Democrats when it comes to budgetary priorities.

"When it comes to spending money she is more conservative than Lucy McBath or than most House Democrats," he said. However, Bullock said he doesn't think it will be a "determining factor" in the race.

Dalia Estrada, a Mexican-American volunteer for voting rights organization Fair Fight, met Bourdeaux during a community event supporting immigrant safety rights in Atlanta. Estrada said she's looking for someone who's fiscally more conservative but socially will stand up for climate change.

"As a minority and Latina in Georgia where most candidates don't look like me, I need someone who stands for me and someone who I see in my streets. Bourdeaux for me personally has been there," Estrada said.

Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on March 9, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Georgia in the midst of transformation

Georgia is in the midst of a transformation as it becomes more diverse and the urban population increases. The once reliably red Peach State has become a battleground state in recent years. Voters elected Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff during the 2020 election, handing Democrats control of the Senate.

Both of their races went into runoffs, with Warnock eventually winning by nearly 70,000 votes and Ossoff winning by more than 32,000 votes.

The redrawn 7th district is a majority-minority region. In Gwinnett county, people of Hispanic or Latino descent make up 23% of the population. The Black community makes up about 27% of the county while the Asian community makes up 15%, according to 2020 Census data.

Is Biden focused enough on Black voters?: Some activists see worrying signs for midterms

Andra Gillespie, a political science professor at Emory University, said McBath’s racial identity can resonate with voters in the district.

“As a woman of color, McBath is making [the] claim that she can be more responsive to the voters in the district and that she might be the preferred candidate in the district compared to having a white woman,” Gillespie said. “Because there are perceptions of candidates of color, but particularly Black candidates, being more liberal despite the fact she really isn't more liberal than Bourdeaux.”

A poll released by Data for Progress in February showed McBath leading Bourdeaux by nine percentage points among likely Democratic primary voters.

The poll showed McBath with 40% of the vote, Bourdeaux at 31% and McLeod at 6%.

McBath captured 47% of Black voters, while 48% of white voters back Bourdeaux. McBath led among women 43% to Bourdeaux's 31%; she also led with men at 36% compared to Bourdeaux's 32%.

Gillespie also said she suspects Bourdeaux will try to campaign for Asian American, Latino and college-educated white voters who are inclined to vote for Democrats. "I don't think she's going to 100% neglect Black voters. I suspect she knows she probably is not going to win among Black voters, but she's going to try to compensate for it with other voters in the district," said Gillespie.

Bourdeaux highlighted the outreach she's done to reach constituents while in office, including events at Black churches, Hindu temples and with communities of color.

Bourdeaux credits those events with helping her address those communities. "I introduced a resolution to recognize the racial cleansing that happened in Forsyth County that drove out all the Black families," Bourdeaux said. In 1912 a white supremacist mob drove out 1,100 Black Americans from Forsyth County.

She also highlighted the resolution she cosponsored condemning the March 16th Atlanta spa shootings and the work she's done on voting rights.

Jerry Gonzalez, CEO of the Latino civic engagement group Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials (GALEO) Impact Fund said neither McBath nor Bourdeaux have done meaningful engagement with Latinos in the district outside of crisis situations.

“They have a significant amount of work to do to make sure that they can talk substantively to our community because they've not laid the groundwork for it,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also criticized Democrats for not enacting voting rights legislation, the Build Back Better Act and immigration reform. “Promises that were made of voting rights and immigration reform are also unfulfilled issues, unfortunately. And voters care about those things,” he said. “There are many other issues that are not being discussed. They don't want to talk about because they failed to deliver on some of those issues.”

Atlanta spa shootings, one year later: Families share their 'pain,' denial,' and 'collective grief'

McBath has raised more than $3 million dollars this election cycle with nearly $2.5 million on hand, according to Open Secrets. Bourdeaux has raised more than $2.3 million with a little over $2 million on hand as of April 1.

A Democratic super PAC called "Protect Our Future" that has committed to spending $10 million on candidates nationwide in 2022, has endorsed McBath. The group is backed by cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.

Building on her fundraising chops, McBath placed her first TV ad on Tuesday. It's part of a six figure buy that will run in the Atlanta media market.

A new restrictive voting law in Georgia

This November voters in Georgia will decide between Stacey Abrams or Gov. Brian Kemp to lead the Peach State, along with voting on Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's reelection bid.

Abrams does not have any primary challengers. Kemp faces at least four other Republicans, most notably former Sen. David Perdue. Warnock faces Tamara Johnson-Shealey in the Democratic primary. His most prominent GOP opponent is former professional NFL athlete Herschel Walker, who faces five other Republicans in the primary.

Georgia's voters will also deal with a restrictive new election law that limits early voting and the availability of drop boxes and prohibits giving food or water to people standing in line to vote.

McBath said that voting rights has always been a priority for her. "I will do whatever it takes to preserve everyone's ability to vote. That is your human right. That is your right under the Constitution," she said.

In 2019, McBath introduced the Election Official Integrity Act, a bill to prohibit the use of official authorities to impact elections.

Meanwhile, Bourdeaux said that the diverse coalition that helped her flip the 7th district also delivered Georgia for the Democrats in 2020.

"I think that is very important for people to recognize that the effort we put into this race now will pay off in November," she said.

Asian Americans voted overwhelmingly for Bourdeaux, 62%, in her election, according to the AAPI Civic Engagement Fund. The Latino electorate was the most numerous during Bourdeax's race in 2020 with 62.44%, according to a GALEO report.

Wolmack said the 7th district race helps her focus on what outcome she wants for the governor election this year. She added that whoever voters choose for the 7th district will need an elected governor who supports their campaign goals— for Wolmack, that's Abrams.

"What happens in the governor race will affect our candidates everywhere else. So I'm voting for McBath because I know she can stand her ground to whoever ends up governor," Wolmack said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Midterms 2022: Two Georgia Dems in Congress forced into same primary