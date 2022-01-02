Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account permanently blocked

Twitter again blocked the personal account used by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. – this time permanently.

The account "@mtgreenee," was cited for repeated violations of the social media platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy, Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told USA TODAY, The New York Times and The Hill, among other media outlets.

Greene was banned for a lengthy post on Jan. 1 comparing American life before and after the pandemic, according to her spokesperson Nick Dyer. The post featured inaccurate claims such as masks posing a risk to children and studies showing ivermectin as a safe treatment for COVID-19.

Available data does not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a statement released Sunday, Greene called Twitter "an enemy to America."

"That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies," she posted to her account on social media platform GETTR.

USA TODAY was unable to reach Greene for comment.

This is the fifth strike against her account, which was suspended a third time in July for 12 hours and again in August for seven days for promoting misleading information about COVID-19.

Five or more strikes merit a permanent block, according to Twitter's policy. Greene's other account, @ReptMTG, remains unblocked.

Greene has repeatedly condemned federally mandated measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. She compared safety protocols to the Holocaust and has been fined repeatedly for failing to wear a mask on the House floor.

Greene tweeted that the coronavirus was not dangerous for people younger than 65 who were not obese and that vaccines should not be required. In August, she posted that the vaccines were "failing."

The claims are unsubstantiated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the pandemic enters its third year, cases of the omicron variant are on the rise, resulting in record hospitalizations and canceled flights due to staffing shortages. The United States reported more cases in the past six days than in the month of November.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says she doesn't need Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Twitter permanently blocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account