Georgia Republicans fired up for Senate runoff despite 'rigged' election fears

A Trump impersonator speaks during an interview at a rally for President Donald Trump in Valdosta
A Trump impersonator speaks during an interview at a rally for President Donald Trump in Valdosta
By Nathan Layne

By Nathan Layne

VALDOSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Convinced that the presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump, the young couple from Blairsville, Georgia at first resolved to skip the state’s Jan. 5 runoffs for two U.S. Senate seats. What’s the point, they figured, of voting in another rigged election?

Then they thought better of it, setting aside their anger for the more pressing concern of keeping one of the two houses of Congress under Republican control.

“Everybody is going to vote,” said Kayla Frank, 25.

Frank and her partner - 28-year-old C.J. Townsend - had joined thousands of Trump supporters at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia on Saturday night. Trump had come to tell Georgia Republicans to vote in the Senate races that would decide which party controls Congress. But he spent most of the rally repeating his false and widely debunked election-fraud claims - and bashing leading Georgia Republicans for not helping him overturn his loss.

It’s a mixed message that many Republicans fear could tilt the tight Georgia Senate races in favor of Democrats if any significant number of Trump supporters boycott the election - as some of the president's supporters have advocated in right-wing social media circles. Among those calling for sitting out the races in protest are two prominent pro-Trump lawyers - Sidney Powell and Lin Wood - who have promoted outlandish election-fraud conspiracy theories.

But voters like Frank and Townsend have tuned them out, according to Reuters interviews with 50 Republican voters over the past week in rural, urban and suburban areas of Georgia. All 50 said they planned to vote in Senate runoffs they deemed crucial - even though almost all believed the presidential election was tainted by fraud. (One, however, said he would support Democrats.)

The interviews suggest that Republican Senate candidates could see strong voter turnout despite the turmoil that has engulfed the Georgia Republican party, pitting Trump loyalists against top Republican state officials the president has attacked for rebuffing his fraud allegations.

Georgia has not elected a Democratic U.S. senator in two decades, but Biden's slim victory there has given Democrats hope that Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can beat Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the runoffs, which were triggered after no candidate won a majority of votes on Nov. 3. Polls show both races are tight.

Townsend, at the Trump rally, said he believes that there is overwhelming evidence that Trump was cheated. Frank said her sense of being robbed was all the more painful because it had been the first time she voted in a presidential election.

Both said they had considered but ultimately dismissed sitting out the Senate contest. While they still hold out hope for Trump’s last-ditch efforts to overturn the election, they said they want to ensure a Republican Senate can provide a check on Democrat Joe Biden if Trump’s efforts fail.

"I was kind of on the fence," Townsend said. “But I don't see how that is going to help anything. If we all sit at home, they are still going to allow the vote to continue."

HOPES FOR HIGH TURNOUT

The attitude of voters like Townsend and Frank should come as some relief to Republican officials who have scrambled to muffle calls for boycotts. They have struggled to meld two incongruous messages - that U.S. elections are rife with fraud favoring Democrats, but Republicans' votes in the critical Senate races will count.

Jason Shepherd, chairman of the Republican Party in Cobb County, said he has been receiving a few emails a day from members claiming they won't vote because they believe the process is corrupt. Chuck Clay, an Atlanta lawyer and the former statewide head of the party, said he worries about a “malaise” setting in about Republican voters that could dampen turnout.

But several voters said in interviews they believed Trump’s fraud allegations would motivate voters rather than discourage them. The prospect of fraud has made voters believe that Loeffler and Perdue might need an overwhelming advantage to win.

Pastor Ike Jefferson of Fellowship Baptist Church, about 20 miles (32 km) north of where Trump's rally was held, said he believed the prospect of Democratic control of Congress will be enough to drive Republican turnout.

"I believe Georgia is going to get out and vote. I pray they do," he said after leading Sunday services.

A handful of the 50 voters interviewed by Reuters dismissed Trump’s fraud claims entirely, acknowledging Biden won fairly. William Connelly, a 58-year-old Trump supporter, considers the stolen-election uproar irrelevant to the Senate runoffs.

“He's just a crybaby, and he's lost, and that's all there is to it," Connelly, a former professional boxer and factory worker, said of Trump as he stood outside a grocery store in Nahunta, a rural town in southeastern Georgia. "I think there will be a good turnout."

POLITICAL MINEFIELD

The runoffs, however they turn out, have put Georgia at the center of increasingly bitter warfare between Trump loyalists and establishment Republicans that could have profound implications for the party’s future. Trump has repeatedly trashed Georgia Republicans, including Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, for saying the election result was accurate and refusing to help Trump overturn it.

Under intense pressure, Raffensperger and Kemp have defended the fairness of the election, a stance underpinned by two recounts. But they’ve walked a fine line between defending the state’s election system while also declaring their continued support for Trump even as the president publicly rebukes and ridicules them.

Georgia Republicans’ reluctance to repudiate Trump underscores his continuing influence in motivating massive numbers of voters and pulling the party toward his brash brand of populism. In a striking example, Republican Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan heaped praise on the president in a tweet responding to Trump’s tweet calling for Duncan’s ouster from office because he’s “too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud in GA.”

Duncan tweeted back: “Thank you for 4 years of conservative leadership … you have proven that a business minded outsider can be effective in DC.”

Republicans who reject Trump’s fraud claims will suffer consequences when they seek re-election, said Ronald Ham, the party's head in Brantley County. He plans to vote against Kemp when he faces election in 2022 - even though he considers the governor a friend. Ham likened what he called an assault on the U.S. election system by Democrats to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

"This is our 9/11," he said. “We will use our voice, and we will vote.”

The governor, the lieutenant governor, and the secretary of state might as well “pack their bags,” he said.

With Trump's court losses mounting, Ham said he was now most optimistic about a petition filed this week by the state of Texas with the U.S. Supreme Court. The case argues that changes made by Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to expand mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic were unlawful and should nullify those states’ election results. Trump and Republican attorneys general in 17 U.S. states on Wednesday threw their support behind the lawsuit, which the office of Georgia's attorney general - a Republican - called "constitutionally, legally and factually wrong."

Senate candidates Loeffler and Perdue endorsed the Texas legal action. But they, too, are treading carefully in navigating the bitterness that has engulfed the state party. While neither has explicitly said the election was stolen from Trump, they have generally supported his efforts to overturn it and have called for Secretary of State Raffensperger's resignation.

For Chasity Pawvlik, that’s not enough. The 45-year-old Trump supporter said she would vote for Perdue but maybe not Loeffler, who was appointed by Kemp and therefore needed to take bolder action to earn Pawvlik’s support. Among other things, Pawvlik wants Loeffler to push Kemp to conduct a third-party investigation of voting machines that have become the focus of debunked conspiracy theories about altered votes.

"If she wants my vote, she needs to call him out,” said Pawvlik. "We need to see those machines."

One Republican voter interviewed by Reuters, however, said he had decided to support Democrats for Senate, in part because Loeffler and Perdue had aligned themselves so closely with Trump.

Corey Rudolph, a 42-year-old resident of Alpharetta, an Atlanta suburb, lamented that conventional Republican principles have been lost under Trump. He hoped a more centrist party would emerge but had his doubts.

“If he keeps control of the media the way that he has, especially the right-wing media, I don't see how Republicanism as I have known it in the past can come back," Rudolph said.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Georgia; editing by Scott Malone and Brian Thevenot)

Latest Stories

  • Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly knew about the Hunter Biden tax probes for months but kept them under wraps before the election

    The news will likely infuriate President Donald Trump, who has long been frustrated with Barr and repeatedly came close to firing him.

  • Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 2020

    Ahead of Time's 2020 Person of the Year announcement, the final four contenders have been revealed.The magazine on Thursday announced the finalists for Person of the Year, which highlights "the person who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." The first two finalists were President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump. Time previously named Trump the 2016 Person of the Year, while former President Barack Obama earned the title both in 2008 and again in 2012.The other two finalists, though, are not just one person. Also in the mix is "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci," while the fourth and final contender is the "movement for racial justice" sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.Last year, Time selected Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year, while in 2018, the Person of the Year was "The Guardians," a group of journalists including Jamal Khashoggi. Time also went with more than one person for Person of the Year in 2017 by amid the MeToo movement selecting "The Silence Breakers," those who spoke up about sexual harassment and assault.Time is set to reveal its Person of the Year pick on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

    Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • With weeks left in office, the Trump administration is doing a 180-degree turn on a frustrating NATO ally

    For three years, Trump has avoided sanctioning Turkey for its purchase of Russia's S-400. With just weeks left in office, that appears to be changing.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Georgia lawmaker indicted, accused of ignoring hit-and-run

    A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch. State Rep. Trey Kelley, who as majority whip is the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans, was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct, according to Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning. Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the man accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais, was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.

  • 93 per cent of Hong Kongers with BNO passports want to emigrate to the UK in three years, study finds

    A survey has found that 93 per cent of British National Overseas (BNO) status holders in Hong Kong intend to emigrate to the UK within three years, as Britain begins a passport visa scheme next month. The group Hongkongers in Britain (HKB) polled 315 people in a survey from September 2 to October 1 and found among the 93 per cent, 45 per cent plan to apply as soon as the scheme starts in January. HKB has forecast the number of applicants is potentially higher and faster than the Home Office’s highest estimates in its Impact Assessment estimation in October. “We estimate that the number of BNO visa applications within 2021 will double the number of the Home Office’s Impact Assessment highest estimation,” HKB stated in its report. Boris Johnson announced a new BNO visa scheme in July to welcome more than three million eligible Hong Kongers to Britain, after declaring a new security law a “clear and serious breach” of the Sino-British declaration that guarantees the former British colony autonomy from Beijing. The BNO visa scheme allows holders and their dependents the right to remain in the UK, including the right to work and study for five years, and a path to full citizenship. The huge increase in people wanting to emigrate is related to the political situation in Hong Kong, which has recently been placed under a draconian national security law that inhibits free speech and the right to protest. China imposed the National Security Law in July to curb civic unrest that began in June 2019. The majority of the survey's respondents say they are emigrating for safety and freedom as they no longer see Hong Kong as safe or free after the passing of the National Security Law. HKB also found a typical emigrant is 37 years old, employed, with an average salary of £33,270 per year, a university degree, English language skills, and either studied or works in the business or finance industry. The organisation says the prospective BNO visa holders provide the UK “a fresh workforce that has good qualifications, work experience and is largely self-reliant.”

  • Newsmax, one of Trump's new favorite networks, is reportedly trying to poach Fox News employees with offers of higher salaries

    According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.

  • Biden's latest Cabinet picks slammed for lack of relevant experience

    President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday he'll nominate Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, and will name Susan Rice his head of the White House Domestic Policy Council. And while both of the nominees have lots of Washington experience, they're receiving criticism for their lack of experience in the departments they've been named to.McDonough was a chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, and was reportedly chosen for his skill in crisis management and deep experience in government operations, a source familiar with the choice tells Military Times. And while he did handle the aftermath of the Obama administration's VA wait times scandal, McDonough isn't a veteran, and wasn't known for his work in veterans issues under Obama. AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly told Military Times he was "surprised by this pick," while others were more explicit with their criticism.> I’ve met McDonough and have always been impressed by him. But there’s no world in which I would have ever envisioned him as @DeptVetAffairs Sec. For an incoming Biden administration that says representation is a priority, this pick is the ultimate opposite of that commitment.> > — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) December 10, 2020Rice was meanwhile ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Adviser under Obama. She was on Biden's vice presidential shortlist, and was also expected to be a top contender for secretary of state. But Rice has long been the target of Republican opposition, perhaps influencing Biden to pick her for a spot that doesn't require Senate confirmation. Still, the decision is surprising considering Rice has spent her career in foreign policy and doesn't have high-level experience in domestic policy roles.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Marine found guilty of smuggling guns to Haiti in purported plot to become president

    The 34-year-old Marine flew from North Carolina to Haiti in 2019 with five handguns, three military-style rifles, ammunition and body armor in tow, prosecutors said.

  • Exclusive: U.S. says reports of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia's Tigray are 'credible'

    The United States believes reports of Eritrean military involvement in the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region are "credible," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, despite denials by both nations. The spokesperson called on any Eritrean soldiers there to pull out. Reuters was first to report on Tuesday that the U.S. government believed Eritrean soldiers had crossed into Ethiopian territory, effectively helping Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government battle a rebellious northern force.

  • Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccine due to false HIV positives

    Australia has cancelled the production of a locally made Covid-19 vaccine after trial volunteers falsely tested positive for HIV, meaning the drug could interfere with diagnosis of that virus. Antibodies generated by the jabs developed by the University of Queensland (UQ) and biotech firm CSL led to trial subjects wrongly testing positive for the virus that causes AIDS. Further trials have been stopped. Scientists said the results were a blow to Australia's vaccine development and was likely to force the country to buy more doses of imported shots. "While this is a tough decision to take, the urgent need for a vaccine has to be everyone's priority," said UQ professor Paul Young. Australia has ordered a total of 140 million shots from different suppliers, to inoculate its 25 million people, making it one of the most highly stocked countries in the world. "We want to ensure that Australians ... have full confidence, absolute full confidence that when it gets the tick, they can get the jab, and they can make that decision for themselves and for their families, confidently,” said Scott Morrison, prime minister. Prof Sarah Palmer, from the faculty of medicine at the University of Sydney, said: “Sadly, this is a set-back for the development of Covid-19 vaccines. Generating a false positive for HIV is entirely unexpected for this vaccine, but underscores the critical necessity of testing the safety of newly-developed vaccines in large numbers of volunteers.” She said the Australian government, which was a major backer of the UQ vaccine effort, would have to consider funding other alternatives, including imported vaccine from firms such as Pfizer and Moderna.” Australia's strict quarantine regime has seen the country quash earlier outbreaks and its tally of 28,000 infections is far fewer than in many other developed countries Its success in keeping a lid on infections has meant the country is not racing to start vaccinations like countries in Europe and jabs are not scheduled to begin until March. CSL, had been under a contract to produce 51 million doses of the UQ vaccine, and will instead produce an extra 20 million doses of the Oxford vaccine being developed with Britain's AstraZeneca.

  • A megachurch pastor in Florida told his parishioners not to take a COVID-19 vaccine and instead believe in 'divine immunity'

    Guillermo Maldonado, the founding pastor of Miami's King Jesus International Ministry, made false claims about COVID-19 during a sermon on Sunday.

  • Hunter Biden tax affairs investigation 'in part focussing on his China business links'

    The federal investigation into the tax affairs of Hunter Biden, the son of US president-elect Joe Biden, in part focuses on his business links to China, two prominent media outlets have reported. The Associated Press and The Washington Post both wrote about the probe's China aspect after the younger Mr Biden revealed the existence of the investigation in a statement on Wednesday. Both outlets also said that subpoenas were due to be served this week on Hunter Biden and others, citing an unnamed person familiar with the probe. The investigation is being led by the US Justice Department, complicating Mr Biden’s plans to pick a nomination for the US attorney general position. Mr Biden, the US president-elect who will enter the White House on January 20, has previously stressed the importance of the US attorney general being politically independent. News of the probe is also likely to increase tensions between the outgoing Trump administration and the incoming Biden team, a transition that has already been fraught given Donald Trump's refusal to concede. The investigation was widely reported to have begun in late 2018. The focus of the probe and any allegations being looked into are not known.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin fire back at 'seditious' Texas lawsuit

    Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are firing back at Texas' attempt to "strip millions of voters" of their choices in the 2020 election.On Tuesday, Texas' Republican attorney general filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, alleging the states improperly manipulated voting rules -- despite Texas implementing some of the same rule changes itself. But as Wisconsin's attorney general put it in a Thursday filing, Texas' claims not only "have no merit," but would only "harm the millions of Wisconsin voters who determined the outcome of the election."Michigan struck a similar theme in its Thursday response, saying the suit would "disenfranchise millions of Michigan voters in favor of the preferences of a handful of people who appear to be disappointed with the official results." Pennsylvania meanwhile had some of the harshest words for the Texas suit, calling it a "legally indefensible" addition to the "cacophony of bogus claims" challenging "the legitimacy of the election." Pennsylvania has requested the court reject this "seditious abuse of the judicial process" and "send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated."> Wow: Pennsylvania says Texas' request to invalidate its election is a "seditious abuse of the judicial process" and urges the court to "send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated." pic.twitter.com/6Q9lgl65c7> > -- Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 10, 2020A coalition of states and territories that went for Biden -- as well as North Carolina -- also chimed in with a supporting brief on Thursday. Six red states meanwhile signed on to become parties along with Texas. And Ohio's Republican attorney general said the state wouldn't take sides, rejecting Texas' case but also asking for a ruling on the Electors Clause of the Constitution. More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Fox News anchor scolds liberal guest host who accused the panel of not bringing up the US's record COVID-19 deaths until '43 minutes into the show'

    "Keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it, because you can't see my heart," Fox News host Harris Faulkner told Marie Harf.