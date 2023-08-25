Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump
State Republicans in Georgia have expedited the passing of a new law allowing the removal of local prosecutors with the likely first target of the law to be Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as she is in the midst of prosecuting Donald Trump. Clark Cunningham, law professor at Georgia State University, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the new law may work and its likely weaponization to rescue Trump from prosecution.