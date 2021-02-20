Georgia Republicans seek to end Sunday early voting, a popular election method for Black voters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John L. Dorman
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Georgia voters
Jon Ossoff, center, speaks with voters in Atlanta on November 3, 2020. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

  • Georgia Republican lawmakers unveiled a bill that would impose new absentee voting restrictions.

  • The proposed bill would also end early voting on Sundays, a day popular with Black voters.

  • Many state Republicans are also pushing for added photo ID rules and ballot drop box restrictions.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

GOP lawmakers in the Georgia House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled a sweeping bill that would impose new restrictions on absentee voting and end early voting on Sundays, a day when Black churchgoers often head to the ballot box as part of "Souls to the Polls" voting drives.

The push for additional restrictions comes after President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the state by roughly 12,000 votes last November, along with the dual victories of Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in last month's Senate runoff elections.

The proposed legislation, House Bill 531, would mandate photo identification to vote absentee, restrict ballot drop boxes to early voting sites and limit their usage to voting hours, and narrow the window for requesting an absentee ballot, among other changes.

The bill was heard in a legislative committee hearing about an hour after the text of the legislation was released to lawmakers, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting.

That same day, a GOP-controlled legislative committee in the state Senate approved Senate Bill 67, which would mandate a driver's license number or a photocopy of the voter's identification when submitting a request for an absentee ballot, effectively ending the signature verification system that was continuously criticized by Trump during his various attempts to overturn the election results.

Just days ago, top GOP officials like Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan couldn't provide concrete reasoning as to why additional voting restrictions were necessary in the absence of any widespread voter fraud.

"I don't think we have identified a problem we are trying to solve," Duncan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I think this is an opportunity 'to update and modernize' voting in Georgia."

Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, were excoriated by Trump for not caving to his election pressure campaign; they support photo identification for absentee ballots but have not endorsed any particular bill, according to the Associated Press.

Georgia's actions follow the pattern of GOP-controlled legislatures across the country that are seeking to impose additional restrictions in the wake of Trump's reelection loss.

Democrats and voting rights groups were immediately critical of the Republican-backed bill.

"The public, people of color, they didn't have opportunity to review or to give an opinion and there's a lot of information in here that needs to be digested and looked at," said state Rep. Rhonda Burnough. "I think if we're trying to really work towards restoring confidence that we should be working towards improving everything based on suggestions from the entire state of Georgia, not just us down here in the General Assembly."

Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group started by 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, questioned the proposals, along with 27 other groups, who sent a joint letter to top legislative Republicans stating that the proposals "would have devastating consequences for voting rights in Georgia."

According to Fair Fight Action, 30% of the Georgia electorate are comprised of Black voters, but in 2020 that figure jumped to 36.7% on Sundays, the very day that Republicans seek to eliminate as part of early voting.

Nsé Ufot, founder of the New South super PAC, denounced the proposed measures as race-based voter suppression.

"After stunning losses in the general election and January runoffs, it's no mystery why Georgia Republicans have rushed to enact restrictions on early, absentee and weekend voting," she said in a statement. "Georgia Republicans saw what happens when Black voters are empowered and show up at the polls, and now they're launching a concerted effort to suppress the votes and voices of Black Georgians."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Corporate lawyer in U.S. college admissions scandals gets two-year law license suspension

    The former co-chairman of a major New York law firm has been suspended from practicing law for two years after pleading guilty and spending time in prison over his role in the U.S. college admissions scandal. Gordon Caplan, who had been co-chairman at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, avoided disbarment despite his efforts to avoid "getting caught," according to a Thursday decision by a New York appellate court imposing the suspension. The suspension is retroactive to November 2019, when Caplan was initially suspended after pleading guilty.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release Statement After the Queen Strips Them of All Their Royal Roles

    The move was in reaction to the couple's decision to not return to their roles after their one year review.

  • Lawyer who brought election suit referred for possible discipline

    D.C. judge says a case filed by Erick Kaardal was deeply flawed and appeared to amount to "political grandstanding."

  • Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities

    The Air Force inspector general will do a second investigation into racial and ethnic disparities across the force, service leaders said Friday, expanding the review to include gender and additional racial categories such as Asian and American Indian. The latest review comes just two months after the IG released a report concluding that Black service members in the Air Force are far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions and be discharged for misconduct. The new study also reflects broader campaigns within the Defense Department and the Biden administration to root out extremism and racism.

  • Australia, fighting Facebook, is the latest country to struggle against foreign influence on journalism

    The New York Times Facebook site on Feb. 18, 2021 as seen in Melbourne, Australia: Empty. Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesFacebook has barred Australians from finding or sharing news on its platform, in response to an Australian government proposal to require social media networks to pay journalism organizations for their content. The move is already reducing online readership of Australian news sites. Similar to what happened when Facebook suspended Donald Trump’s account in January, the fight with Australia is again raising debate around social media networks’ enormous control over people’s access to information. Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, says his country “will not be intimidated” by an American tech company. My research in the history of international media politics has shown that a handful of rich countries have long exerted undue influence over how the rest of the world gets its news. Facebook has 2.26 billion users, and most of them live outside of the United States, according to the company. India, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and the Philippines are home to the most Facebook users outside the U.S. Facebook’s share of the global social media market is staggering, but the company is not alone. Eight of the world’s 11 most popular social media companies are based in the U.S.. These include YouTube and Tumblr, as well as Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. The geographic concentration of information technology puts these billions of non-American social media users and their government officials in a subservient position. The business decisions of Big Tech can effectively dictate free speech around the world. Imperial origins of international news Reliance on foreign media has long been a problem in the Global South – so-called developing countries with a shared history of colonial rule. It began, in many ways, 150 years ago, with the development of wire services — the news wholesalers that send correspondents around the world to deliver stories via wire feed to subscribers. Each service chronicled news in its home country’s respective colonies or spheres of influence, so Britain’s Reuters would file stories from Bombay and Cape Town, for example, and France’s Havas from Algiers. The U.S. joined the global news business in the early 20th century with The Associated Press. These companies cornered the global market for news production, generating most of the content that people worldwide read in the international section of any newspaper. This meant, for example, that a Bolivian reading about events in neighboring Peru would typically receive the news from a U.S. or French correspondent. Foreign correspondents on a sightseeing tour in Egypt in 1953. Ronald Startup/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The news monopolies of former colonial powers continued into the 20th century. Some Latin American countries, such as Argentina and Mexico, developed their own strong newspapers that reported on local and national events, but they could not afford to send many correspondents abroad. In the 1970s, North Atlantic wire services still provided as much as 75% of international news printed and broadcast in Latin America, according to my research. Cold War problems Separately, many world leaders outside of the U.S. and Europe also worried that those foreign powers would intervene in their countries’ domestic affairs by covertly using their countries’ media. That happened during the Cold War. In the lead-up to a 1954 CIA-supported coup in Guatemala, the agency secretly used the Guatemalan radio waves and planted local news stories to convince the Guatemalan military and public that the overthrow of their democratically elected president was inevitable. After Guatemala, in the late 1950s and early 1960s, many leaders in the “third world” – countries that aligned with neither the U.S. nor the Soviet Union – began creating news and radio services of their own. These were government agencies, not independent news organizations. Cuban leader Fidel Castro established a state-run international news service, Prensa Latina, to allow Latin Americans “to know the truth and not be victims of lies.” He also created Radio Havana Cuba, which broadcast revolutionary programming across the Americas, including in the U.S. South. A Cuban soldier reads the government-run newspaper Granma. Lily Franey/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Global South leaders also wanted to shape the international portrayal of their countries. North Atlantic news services often depicted the third world as backward and chaotic, justifying the need for outside intervention. This tendency was so common that it earned the moniker “coups and earthquakes” journalism. Taking control Global South leaders also lacked full access to communications technology, especially satellites, which were controlled by the U.S. and Soviet-dominated organizations. In the 1970s, Global South leaders took their concerns about information inequities to UNESCO, lobbying for binding United Nations regulations that would prohibit direct foreign broadcasts by satellite. It was a quixotic quest to persuade dominant powers to relinquish their control over communications technology, and they didn’t get far. But those decades-old proposals recognized the imbalances in global information that remain in place today. In recent decades, other countries have created their own news networks with the express aim of challenging biased representations of their regions. One result is Al Jazeera, created in 1996 by the Qatari emir to challenge U.S. and British depictions of the Middle East. The Doha, Qatar offices of Al-Jazeera, Oct. 10, 2001. Joseph Barrak/AFP via Getty Images Another is TeleSur, founded by Venezuela in partnership with other Latin American nations in 2005, which aims to counterbalance U.S. influence in the region. It was created after the 2002 coup attempt against Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez, which was supported by the U.S. government and powerful Venezuelan broadcasters. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Why media matters State-sponsored media outlets have faced accusations – some well-founded – of coverage biased in favor of their government sponsors. But their existence nonetheless underscores that it matters where media is produced, and by whom. Research suggests this concern extends to social media. Facebook and Google, for example, produce algorithms and policies that reflect the ideas of their creators — who are primarily white, male and based in Silicon Valley, California. One study found that this can result in racist or sexist search engine search results. A 2016 ProPublica investigation also discovered that Facebook allowed advertisers for housing to target users based on race, violating the Fair Housing Act of 1968. All of this raises doubts about whether Facebook, or any international company, can make rules regulating speech that are equally appropriate in every country they operate in. Deep knowledge of national politics and culture is necessary to understand which accounts are dangerous enough to suspend, for example, and what comprises misinformation. Facing such criticism, in 2020 Facebook assembled an independent oversight board, colloquially referred to as its Supreme Court. Comprising media and legal experts from all over the world, the board has a truly diverse membership. But its mandate is to uphold a “constitution” designed by the American company by evaluating a handful of appeals to Facebook’s content removal decisions. Facebook’s current fight with Australia suggests that equitable control of international news remains very much a work in progress. Editor’s note: This story has been updated to more accurately characterize the U.S. social media companies that operate globally and the nature of Cuba’s government news services. It is published by The Conversation U.S., an independent media nonprofit, one of eight news organizations around the world that share a common mission, brand and publishing platform. The Conversation Australia has publicly lobbied in support of the Australian government’s proposal.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Vanessa Freije, University of Washington. Read more:Facebook’s news is gone. Here’s where to turn for trusted informationHow the media may be making the COVID-19 mental health epidemic worseBig Tech’s rejection of Parler shuts down a site favored by Trump supporters – and used by participants in the US Capitol insurrection Vanessa Freije does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Death toll rising days after winter storm set thousands of cold temperature records

    With hopes of a thaw on the horizon, millions of Americans are still grappling with the aftermath of the deadly winter blast.

  • The Republicans vying to replace Trump, from Ted Cruz to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Texas senator embarrassed over Cancun vacation scandal just one of emerging pack of GOP pretenders courting disenfranchised MAGA vote

  • Texas' winter storm could make life worse for Black and Latino families hit hard by power outages

    Texans of color and low-income communities hurt by blackouts and burst pipes could now face the hardest journey to recovery, experts said.

  • How Random Was NCIS: LA Joke? Is Alexa Bliss Having a RAW Blast? What Is Your Servant Theory? And More Qs!

    We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including NCIS: Los Angeles, Chicago P.D., Resident Alien and Servant! 1 | Which would you most liked to have seen on MacGyver: Scorpion alum Robert Patrick liken the crafty team to one […]

  • Facebook allowing Trump back would be ‘terrible mistake’: Laurence Tribe

    Laurence Tribe — one of the nation's top constitutional law scholars — assailed Facebook's semi-independent oversight board as "a dangerous idea" and warned that allowing Trump back on the platform "would be a terrible mistake."

  • An Arkansas lawmaker who is ditching the GOP said Trump's attempt to 'overturn the results of a fair and free election' was the 'final straw'

    State Senator Hendren said that he witnessed GOP leadership "too often taking a backseat rather than leading" in response to Trump's actions.

  • Republican, Democrat mayors back White House rescue plan as cities struggle in pandemic

    A bipartisan group of mayors is urging Congress to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan, writing in a letter that the $350 billion it would provide to state and local governments would preserve jobs and drive economic recovery. As Ed O'Keefe reports, the backing from mayors comes as many Republican lawmakers have opposed the plan, saying it's too costly.

  • Georgia Republicans in sweeping new effort to make it harder to vote

    Bill that would restrict early voting on Sundays denounced as ‘concerted effort to suppress the votes of Black Georgians’ Voters at the Dunbar neighborhood center in Atlanta. Helen Butler, the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, said there was no justification for the bill. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA Sign up for the Fight to Vote newsletter Georgia Republicans have unveiled sweeping new legislation that would make it dramatically harder to vote in the state, following an election with record turnout and surging participation among Black voters. The measure is one of the most brazen efforts to make it harder to vote in America in recent years. The bill would block officials from offering early voting on Sundays, a day traditionally used by Black churches to mobilize voters as part of a “souls to the polls” effort. It would place new limits on the use of mail-in ballot dropboxes, restrict who can handle an absentee ballot, and require voters to provide their driver’s license number or a copy of other identification with their application for a mail-in ballot. It would also require voters to provide the same driver’s license information on the mail-in ballot itself or the last four digits of their social security number if they do not have an acceptable ID. The bill gives voters less time to request and return mail-in ballots, not only moving up the deadline to return an application but also limiting requests to start 78 days ahead of an election instead of the current 180. It requires election officials to reject ballots mistakenly cast in the wrong precinct and bans organizers from offering food or water to voters standing in line to cast a ballot. “With exacting precision, the bill targets voters of color,” said Nse Ufot, chief of the New Georgia Project, one of the groups that mobilized voters of color in Georgia. “Georgia Republicans saw what happens when Black voters are empowered and show up at the polls, and now they’re launching a concerted effort to suppress the votes and voices of Black Georgians.” Helen Butler, the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, one of the groups that helped mobilize Black voters last year, said there was no justification for the bill. One of the ways Butler’s group helped voters ahead of the election was by assisting them in returning their absentee ballot applications to election officials. The Republican proposal would prohibit that. “There’s no reason for it other than this ideology and this misinformation that there was fraud. There was no fraud in the election. The governor, everyone said there was no fraud,” she said in an interview. In a hearing on Thursday, Barry Fleming, the bill’s sponsor, said the changes to early voting were an attempt to create uniformity across the state. He said the effort to shorten the mail-in voting period was an attempt to make it overlap with in-person voting. The effort to shorten mail-in voting comes after many voters saw severe delays in getting their mail-in ballots because of delays with the United States Postal Service and overwhelmed election offices. About one-third of early votes in the state were from Black voters and Joe Biden overwhelmingly won the mail-in vote in Georgia. “His newfound problem with early voting is simple: too many Black Georgians used it, and Republicans were humiliated,” said Seth Bringman, a spokesman for Fair Fight action, the civic action group led by Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate. “Instead of listening to desires of conspiracy theorists and insurrectionists, he should listen to the thousands of early voters in his district from both parties.” Republicans pledged the changes in Georgia after Joe Biden narrowly carried the state in November and Jon Ossoff and the Rev Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, won stunning upsets over Republican incumbents in November. State officials, including Republicans, have said repeatedly there was no evidence of fraud in the elections, but Republicans have vowed to impose new restrictions anyway. A separate bill under consideration in the state senate would eliminate no-excuse absentee voting, something Republicans wrote into law in 2005, allowing people to vote by mail only if they are 75 or older or have an excuse. Republicans made the bill public a little over an hour before a hearing, giving the public and lawmakers little time to review what was in it. More than two dozen groups wrote to Fleming on Thursday, urging him to pause further consideration of the measure. “It contains a set of proposals that would have devastating consequences for voting rights in Georgia,” they wrote. “It is absolutely unacceptable that legislators, voting rights advocates, and the people of Georgia have been blindsided by this release.” The effort in Georgia comes amid a nationwide push, led by Republicans, to enact a wave of new voting restrictions after the 2020 election. There are at least 165 bills pending in 33 states that would make it harder to vote, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice. “The right lost! So now they are trying to change the rules and make it harder to vote,” Deborah Scott, the executive director of Georgia Stand-Up, another group that worked to mobilize Black voters, said in an email. “It is a shame that in 2021 Black and brown people in Georgia have to continue to fight for our citizenship rights.”

  • Activists say new GOP Georgia voting legislation disenfranchises Black voters

    Voting rights activists in Georgia have slammed a voting bill introduced this week by Republican state legislators who seek to restrict mail-in voting and early voting. Critics have called the GOP House bill a direct attack on Black voters.

  • Texas weather crisis: Joe Biden declares major disaster as he plans visit

    Joe Biden said approved a major disaster declaration for Texas on Saturday, clearing the way for more aid in a crippling winter storm as he weighed a trip to survey the federal response. Millions of residents in the United States' biggest oil and gas producer have dealt with power outages, and nearly half of Texans struggled on Friday with disrupted water service. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the storm and a cold snap. The first crisis to develop in Mr Biden's one-month-old term is testing the president's pledge to govern on behalf of Americans who opposed his candidacy, a campaign commitment the Democrat intended to contrast with Republican former President Donald Trump. Now, the White House is working closely with Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who did not initially acknowledge Mr Biden's November election win. In December, Texas state officials tried and failed, to overturn Mr Biden's national election win in court.

  • North Korea's nukes aren't going anywhere, and the US needs to get over it

    Opinion: Biden's approach to North Korea is a departure from Trump, but the continued insistence on denuclearization isn't going to achieve anything.

  • Pennsylvania officer arrested, suspended from job over alleged involvement in Capitol riot

    Joseph Fischer, a North Cornwall Township police patrolman, told someone in a Facebook message that he might need a new job, authorities said.

  • Princess Eugenie Wears a Statement-Making Headband in Her First Photos as a New Mom

    See the sweet snapshots of baby August right here.

  • Fox News host mocked after claiming ‘Bible characters’ will face cancel culture

    ‘I tell you, if they start canceling these American presidents, they’re going to come after Bible characters next,’ Bill Hemmer claims in segment

  • Column: Biden's $1.9-trillion big spend is a big bet on modern economic theory

    President Biden's trillion-dollar largesse could signal a sea change in the government's approach to spending.