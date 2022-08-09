Georgia residents arrested for allegedly stealing 2,100 gallons of diesel from Alabama gas station

Five Georgia residents were arrested last week for allegedly stealing 2,100 gallons of diesel worth about $10,000 from a gas station in Alabama over the course of four days.

The owner of the gas station noticed a large amount of fuel was missing from his tanks last week, but there was no record of a sale and there were no leaks in the storage containers.

When the gas station owner checked his surveillance footage, he saw a man filling up a large storage container in the back of a U-haul moving truck with diesel fuel.

"These individuals were able to bypass the pumps' security and reporting mechanisms, ensuring the owners would have no record of the fuel being pumped," Pelham police Sgt. Brad Jordan said in a statement.

Police increased their presence at local gas stations and nabbed the five-person theft ring when they showed up to steal more diesel in the early hours of Friday morning.

The five suspects who were arrested were identified as Brion Tiyari Harris, 21; Brandon Michael Tyson, 23; Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22; Santos Sirchard Oliver, 23; and Jasmine Symone Mathis, 25.

All five suspects are from the Atlanta area, which is about a two-hour drive from Pelham, Alabama, where the thefts took plane.

"We want to make sure criminals hear this message loud and clear," Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood said Monday. "It does not pay to come to Pelham to commit crimes."