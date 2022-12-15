Georgia residents charged in Cresskill home invasion that left victim hospitalized

Five Georgia men were charged with attempted murder after one person was shot during a Cresskill armed home invasion in July, during which the suspects allegedly wore FBI raid jackets, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

The suspects arrived at a Center Street home in two vehicles, where they allegedly shot the victim and stole a vehicle outside the house, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim, shot twice, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after suffering a severed femoral artery, police said.

Aaron Perry, 53; Ali Muhammad, 33; Kedrain Burdette, 51; Roderick Carmichael, 50 and Taurus Sanchez Boone, 41, were arrested after a five-month investigation that began after the home invasion on July 22.

In addition to attempted murder, all five suspects were charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree armed robbery, first-degree aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday in Georgia. Prosecutors said long guns, hand guns and ballistic armor were found while executing search warrants.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Cresskill NJ: 5 men charged with attempted murder in home invasion