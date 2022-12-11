Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped

An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery.

Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report according to a report from WMAZ.

The employee was knocked to the ground and began fighting over the gun with the intruder, who police identified as 23-year-old Joshua Hickey, eventually pulling out his own legally owned pistol and fired at his attacker three times, striking him twice.

TUCKER CARLSON: SELF-DEFENSE IS THE CORNERSTONE OF ALL LIBERTY

"Basically a male entered, later found to be Joshua Hickey, entered with a mask and a hood on. He did have a semi-automatic pistol," Sergeant Justin Clark told WMAZ. "The restaurant worker was struck, hit the ground. As he was coming back up, he drew his own legally-owned firearm and fired three shots at Mr. Hickey. Mr. Hickey was struck twice and fled on foot."

Officers were able to locate Hickey and transport him to the hospital, but he died of his wounds.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The employee, who has not been identified, did not sustain any injuries.

NEW YORK CITY BODEGA WORKER CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY BEING SEEN ON VIDEO STABBING EX-CON IN DISPUTE

Police warn that robbery and personal larceny tend to increase in December, rising 20% as the end of the year approaches.

"Theft in general does tend to increase around the holidays," Clark said. "As far as our robbery numbers, though, from last year versus this year, we're right on par to have about the same, which is 70, currently."

The officer said people should remain vigilant when they are out shopping or eating during the season.

The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of people coming in and out, pay attention to your doors and things like that," Clark said.