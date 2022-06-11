Georgia restaurant shooting leaves 3 hospitalized, police hunt suspect

Three people in Georgia were shot at a DeKalb County restaurant Friday night.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three wounded victims, who were later rushed to the hospital.

The condition of the three wounded men, ranged from serious to critical, according to WAGA.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to review surveillance video and speak to witnesses and the scene.

The suspect remains at large.