Georgia runoff Senate races: When will we know the winners? When will the election be certified?

Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News

The eyes of the nation are on Georgia Tuesday, as voters head to the polls for a pair of runoff races that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

For incumbent Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the race is the last chance to stop Democrats from controlling the entire Legislative Branch of the federal government — they’ve been calling themselves the “firewall” blocking socialism.

David Perdue, Jon Ossoff
David Perdue, Jon Ossoff

For Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, a win would mean that President-elect Joe Biden would have a much easier time passing legislation through a Democrat-controlled House and Senate — but Ossoff and Warnock both have to win their races for that to happen.

Raphael Warnock, Kelly Loeffler
Raphael Warnock, Kelly Loeffler

Could there be a second runoff?

Yes, it’s possible, but it's extremely unlikely. In Georgia, the only way a second runoff could happen is if both candidates receive the exact same number of votes. In the case of a tie, another runoff is held with only the tied race.

More: Kamala Harris attempts to unite worried Georgia voters amid a strongly divided political cycle

When will we know the winners?

If November is any indication, it could be days before the winners are known. COVID-19 has led to an astronomical surge in absentee ballots, which take longer to count. About 1.37 million absentee ballots were requested and 70.3% were returned. The ballots can be processed ahead of time — removed from envelopes and prepared — but can't be tallied until Election Day.

When will the election be certified?

Georgia counties will have until Jan. 15 to certify results. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, has until Jan. 22 to certify statewide results. But there could be court fights or moves by officials across Georgia’s 159 counties that draw the races out to the buzzer.

More: Where Georgia Senate runoff candidates stand on climate issues -- and one Senator's big concern

When will the winners be sworn in?

The rest of the 117th congress was sworn in on Sunday, but the winners of Georgia’s runoff will be sworn in after their victory is certified. David Perdue’s term ended Sunday, and his seat will remain vacant until a winner is decided. Kelly Loeffler will retain her seat in the Senate until 2023 if she wins, but if she loses, the seat will go to Raphael Warnock.

Could there be a recount?

Yes, if either race ends with the winner holding less than a .5 percent margin, a recount can be requested. But the 50-percent-plus-one requirement for winning is mathematically applied in a runoff, since there are only two candidates. The candidate with more votes will automatically have more than 50 percent of the vote.

Can I vote in the runoff if I didn't vote in the General Election?

Yes, as long as you're a registered Georgia voter, you can vote in the runoff, regardless of participation in the Nov. 3 election. More than 100,000 people who did not vote in November were early voters this time around for the Senate runoff races.

More: Lawyers: Trump's call could be criminal on state, federal level

When can I vote?

Polls are open in Georgia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia runoffs: Senate race questions answered

Latest Stories

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

    Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.> This is notable because Garcia won by 0.2 percentage points in November. The Kraken stuff is not just from members in deep-red districts. https://t.co/nVeapjxDGB> > — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) January 4, 2021Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net.More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert dissect, have fun with Trump's 'pathetic' Georgia call

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

    Saudi Arabia will open its airspace and land border to Qatar in the first step toward ending a years-long diplomatic crisis that deeply divided U.S. defense partners, frayed societal ties and tore apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Gulf states, officials said late Monday. Qatar's only land border has been mostly closed since mid-2017, when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain launched a blockade against the tiny Gulf state, accusing it of supporting Islamist extremist groups and of having warm ties with Iran.

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to congressional ally Devin Nunes

    The president gave the nation's highest civilian honor to one of his most vocal defenders in Congress.

  • America's COVID-19 vaccine effort is 'total chaos,' should add first come, first served option, vaccine expert says

    The U.S. kicked off a second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine campaign on Monday, when health care workers and others at the top of the tiered system began getting their second and final doses of the vaccine. But the rollout of the inoculation effort has been "slow and uneven," The Associated Press reports, "marked by confusion, logistical hurdles, and a patchwork of approaches by state and local authorities."The Trump administration set a goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by Jan. 1, but as of Jan. 4, only 4.5 million had gotten their first shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, out of 15 million doses distributed. There is some resistance to getting vaccinated, but much of the problem seems to be logistics, Politico reports. States are simply struggling to match vaccine shots with the people who want and are qualified to get them. The effort has also been hampered by ineffective communication plans, the lack of any meaningful national outreach and education campaign, and a fractured, sagging health care system."It's total chaos," Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told Politico. "It's increasingly looking like we had a plan that was well-suited to vaccinate Singapore." The U.S. needs to inoculate about a million people a day to get the pandemic contained by September, and Hotez said America won't get those numbers under the current plan. He told Politico the U.S. should scrap its tiered system and supplement the doses shipped to nursing homes and hospitals with mass vaccination venues, like sports stadiums or outdoor tents, where anyone who wanted the vaccine could show up for a shot. "That is in the works in some states," Politico notes.The U.S. needs to "get the vaccine in people's arms," Hoetz said. "The only other choice is to continue with 3,000 deaths a day."More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert dissect, have fun with Trump's 'pathetic' Georgia call

  • Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

    Salvador Franco died just weeks after family members and activists reported he was suffering from health problems. A court in November had ordered his transfer to a medical facility, but authorities did not comply, according to Penal Forum attorney Olnar Ortiz. Critics of President Nicolas Maduro's government call him a dictator who has systematically jailed opponents and denied them rights to due process.

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • Biden: $2,000 Stimulus Checks Will ‘Never Get There’ if Perdue, Loeffler Elected

    President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said if Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock win their races in Georgia that Americans can expect to receive a $2,000 stimulus check.“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said at a rally for the Democrats in Atlanta. “And if you send Senators Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington those checks will never get there.”Biden’s comments come on the eve of two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine party control of the legislative body. Ossoff and Warnock will take on Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.Despite the president-elect’s assertions, Loeffler and Perdue came out in favor of the $2,000 checks last week.“By electing Jon and the reverend, you can break the gridlock that has gripped Washington,” Biden said. “With their votes in the Senate we’ll be able to make the progress we need to make on jobs, on healthcare, on justice, on the environment, on so many important things,” he said.Should both Democrats win, the Senate will be split 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote. As Democrats control the House, the divided Congress has struggled, particularly in recent months, to pass legislation.After Congress finally passed a second round of coronavirus stimulus relief, which included a one-time $600 check for most Americans, President Trump initially refused to sign off on the bill, saying the check should be increased to $2,000 instead. Trump later signed the bill as it was and the proposal of $2,000 checks was squashed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), who said issuing the checks would be "socialism."Biden also criticized Loeffler and Perdue as thinking “they’ve sworn an oath to Donald Trump.”“You have two senators now who think they don't work for you, they work for Trump,” he said. “You have two senators who think they’ve sworn an oath to Donald Trump, not to the United States Constitution.” While the pair has supported the president's unfounded claims of voter fraud in Georgia, calling for the resignation of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both have avoided taking sides on issues that have proven divisive within the Republican party in recent days, including whether they would support efforts to object to the electoral vote count when a joint session of Congress meets on Wednesday.Trump is set to headline his own rally in support of the two Republican senators on Monday evening.

  • Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia

    The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta left his position Monday, a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper." Byung J. “BJay” Pak, who was appointed by Trump, announced his resignation as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia in a news release. The statement did not say why Pak was leaving or what he plans to do next.

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • Georgia run-offs: Democratic odd couple carry Joe Biden's hopes of Senate control on their shoulders

    The sky was pure blue and the trees heavy with Spanish moss on Sunday lunchtime when Jon Ossoff took the microphone in a park on the outskirts of Savannah, Georgia. “Y’all, Tuesday is it,” said the 33-year-old Democratic candidate for the US Senate, tie-less in a blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up. “Tuesday is everything.” Around 200 supporters had turned out, above expectations. Some muttered “yes sir” and “preach it” as Mr Ossoff’s stump speech outlined what was on the line. “The whole country is watching us right now,” he said. “The whole country is watching Georgia to see what kind of a statement we’re going to make about the values that we stand for, about what's in our hearts as a state and as a people.” He was not wrong. Across the rest of America, the US election - which happened two months ago - is already fading into the past along with the rest of 2020. But not in Georgia.

  • Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday

    With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."> This is a new addition to the President's daily schedule> > "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. " pic.twitter.com/mv2XihwKIN> > -- Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 4, 2021There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make his schedule. > Here's Biden's schedule guidance for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ldJ7SJznyP> > -- Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert dissect, have fun with Trump's 'pathetic' Georgia call

  • Germany heading towards extension of hard lockdown

    The German government and the country's 16 federal states have agreed to extend a strict lockdown until Jan. 31 in an effort to bring coronavirus infections under control, Bild newspaper reported on Monday, without providing a source. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers are scheduled on Tuesday to discuss a possible extension of the lockdown beyond Jan. 10. Germany was more successful than many European countries in keeping the coronavirus in check during the first wave in the spring but has seen a surge in new infections since the autumn.

  • Covaxin: What was the rush to approve India's homegrown vaccine?

    Critics say the haste in approving government-backed Covaxin smacks of 'vaccine nationalism'.

  • Family asks for help in release of Kashmir separatist leader

    The family of a prominent separatist leader from disputed Kashmir who is being held in an Indian jail for alleged anti-state activities appealed Monday to the United Nations for help in securing her release. Ahmad bin Qasim, the son of Aasiyeh Andrabi, who heads an Islamic women’s group in Indian-controlled Kashmir, was joined by Pakistan human rights minister Shireen Mazari in issuing the appeal during a rare news conference in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump evidently thinks Pence can still hand him the election. That's very awkward for Pence.

    Washington, D.C., is bracing for Wednesday, when an array of supporters of President Trump descend on the capital as Congress meets to formally count President-elect Joe Biden's win. "The MAGA crowd is trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence and Republican lawmakers to refuse to seat Biden over fabricated voter-fraud claims," Politico's Tina Nguyen reports. "It's a doomed plan, given the makeup of Congress, the absent evidence behind the rigged election allegations, and the fact that every important state has already certified Biden's win."But Trump evidently believes, incorrectly, that Pence can sway the outcome of Wednesday's pro forma joint session of Congress, which he will preside over in his role as Senate president. "I hope Mike Pence comes through for us," Trump said at a rally in Georgia on Monday night. "If he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much." That may have been a joke, but in private, Trump has "directly pressed Mr. Pence to find an alternative to certifying Mr. Biden's win, such as preventing him from having 270 electoral votes and letting the election be thrown to the House to decide," The New York Times reports. Pence's duties are actually very limited.Trump thinks "Pence's role will be akin to that of chief justice, an arbiter who plays a role in the outcome," the Times reports. "In reality, it will be more akin to the presenter opening the Academy Award envelope and reading the name of the movie that won Best Picture, with no say in determining the winner." This Washington Post video explains the process and why the GOP challenge is doomed to failure."President Trump's real understanding of this process is minimal," Scott Reed, a Republican strategist, told the Times. Pence's aides view his role as largely ceremonial, the Times adds, but one Pence confidante said it will be "gut-wrenching" for the loyal vice president to declare Biden the winner on television, and Pence "will need to balance the president's misguided beliefs about government with his own years of preaching deference to the Constitution."Pence has scrapped a planned post-certification trip abroad, so after doing his scripted duties on Wednesday, "he will have to compensate by showing his fealty" to Trump, the Times reports, citing members of Pence's inner circle. The types of display of fealty are reportedly still being worked out.More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert dissect, have fun with Trump's 'pathetic' Georgia call

  • New York, Florida tell hospitals to dispense COVID-19 vaccines quicker or lose supply

    The U.S. federal government has distributed more than 13 million vaccine doses to states and territories around the country, but only around 4 million have actually been administered, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last updated on Saturday. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker notified hospitals of the potential actions in a letter on Sunday, Cuomo told reporters. "I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," he said.