Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a news conference, Nov. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock is running against Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff election. Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Warnock's seat in Georgia's runoff next month could be crucial to their success.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
6
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success.

If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. That would make legislating a lot easier than it is in the current 50-50 Senate, the narrowest possible balance of power. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris — she is the president of the Senate — to break ties.

Republicans and Democrats are spending millions of dollars to win the seat in the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither Warnock nor Walker, a famed former football player, won the necessary 50 percent margin to triumph on Election Day. Warnock beat Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a 2020 special election and is now vying for a full six-year term.

A 50-50 Senate “slows everything down,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in an interview last week. “So it makes a big difference to us.”

A look at what a 51st seat would mean for Senate Democrats:

OUTRIGHT MAJORITY

A 51-49 Senate would give Democrats an outright majority, meaning that Schumer wouldn’t have to negotiate a power-sharing agreement with Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The two parties had to do that two years ago and also in 2001, the last time the Senate was evenly split.

In early 2021, confirmations of new President Joe Biden’s nominees were stalled for several weeks while Schumer and McConnell worked out an agreement on how to split committees and move legislation on the Senate floor. Using the little leverage he had, McConnell threatened not to finalize a deal until Democrats promised that they wouldn’t try to kill the legislative filibuster that forces a 60-vote threshold.

The Republican leader finally relented after two Democratic senators — West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema — made it clear they would not support such a move on the filibuster.

COMMITTEE BALANCE

Committees are now evenly split between the two parties due to the 50-50 power-sharing deal. This often creates extra steps when a committee vote is tied, forcing Democrats to hold votes on the Senate floor to move ahead with bills or nominees.

Should they win an outright 51-seat majority, Democrats would likely hold an extra seat on every committee, making it much easier to move nominees or legislation on party-line votes.

Biden, a longtime senator before becoming president, acknowledged this reality after Democrats clinched 50 seats and the Senate majority.

“It’s always better with 51, because we’re in a situation where you don’t have to have an even makeup of the committees,” Biden said. “And so that’s why it’s important, mostly. But it’s just simply better. The bigger the numbers, the better.”

THE JOE MANCHIN PROBLEM

The extra seat would also give Democrats the ability to pass bills while losing one vote within their caucus — a luxury they haven’t had over the last two years. Manchin, a moderate from conservative West Virginia, often used the narrow margin to his advantage, forcing Democrats to bend to his will on several pieces of legislation.

Manchin’s opposition to Biden’s sweeping health, climate and economic package stalled it for months, until Schumer negotiated a narrower version with the West Virginia senator. In the end, several of Biden’s legislative priorities were left out.

That pressure could be even more acute in the next Congress, as Manchin and Sinema, a fellow moderate, are both up for reelection and will want to prove their bipartisan credentials.

CONFIRMING JUDGES

With Republicans taking charge of the House majority next year, Democrats won’t have much of a chance to pass major legislation. So one of Schumer’s main priorities will be confirming judges nominated by Biden in the last two years of his term.

A rules change under former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., a decade ago allowed the Senate to pass judges with only a simple majority, or 51 votes. Winning Warnock’s seat would make that process easier and more expedient.

“We’ve been able to achieve a lot, but we can do even more with additional senator,” said Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the chamber and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

FREE KAMALA HARRIS

The vice president has already broken 26 tied votes as vice president — twice as many as Mike Pence did in his four years in the job. Biden never broke a tie in his eight years as vice president.

The need to break tie votes requires Harris to keep close to Washington. A 51st vote would free up the vice president somewhat, allowing her to be out of town when the Senate is holding important votes.

In a speech earlier this year, Harris noted that she had broken President John Adams’ record of casting the most tie-breaking votes in a single term.

“I think we should all fully appreciate how history can take a turn,” Harris said.

___

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-What's at stake in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff?

    For the second time in less than two years, a U.S. Senate race in Georgia will go to a runoff, this time between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and his Donald Trump-backed challenger Herschel Walker. Unlike the last time, the Dec. 6 vote will not determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats hold control of the Senate, where they have already secured enough seats to maintain their razor-thin majority. Democrats held the narrowest possible majority for the past two years in the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris gave them the tie-breaking vote.

  • Obama to campaign for Warnock on Dec. 1 before Ga. runoff

    Former President Barack Obama, reprising his battleground blitz ahead of the midterm elections, will campaign again for Sen. Raphael Warnock as the Georgia Democrat tries to withstand a strong challenge from Republican Herschel Walker before their Dec. 6 runoff. Obama’s return trip to Georgia is scheduled for Dec. 1, the eve of the final day of early in-person voting that has proven critical to Democrats in recent years, including Warnock’s runoff special election victory nearly two years ago. Obama first appeared with Warnock in late October during the general election early voting period.

  • Georgia court declines to halt Saturday early runoff voting

    A Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday means that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The Court of Appeals declined a request by the state to stay a lower court's ruling that said state law allows early voting that day. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had told county election officials that early voting could not be held that day because state law says it is illegal on a Saturday if there is a holiday on the Thursday or Friday preceding it.

  • China committee, Trump’s 2024 run, reports of Supreme Court leak: 3 things to watch in politics

    Yahoo Finance's Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to break down the top political stories this week as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to form special committee on China, Kamala Harris visits the Philippines, Trump kicks off his 2024 presidential campaign, and allegations surface of another Supreme Court breach.

  • California Republican who voted to impeach Trump wins reelection

    David Valadao is only the second of the 10 House Republicans who did so to win another term.

  • GOP sees slight Latino vote gains, painful candidate losses

    Republicans had placed hopes on a roster of Latina candidates around the country as they looked to make gains with Latino voters in a midterm election that some had predicted would yield sweeping GOP victories. While Republican House candidates made modest inroads among Latino voters in 2022 compared with 2018, several GOP Latina candidates in high-profile races lost. Overall, the House will see a net gain of at least eight Latino members, with seven of them being Democrats, according to a tally by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials.

  • Co-conspirator in plot to shoot up NYC synagogue is Jewish descendant of Holocaust survivor, relative says

    One of the wannabe Nazis busted for plotting to shoot up a city synagogue is Jewish — and his grandfather survived the Holocaust — prosecutors and relatives said Sunday. Matthew Mahrer, 22, who was arraigned on weapons charges Saturday night, conspired with Christopher Brown, also 22, to buy a gun and “shoot up a synagogue and die,” according to their criminal complaints, before police stopped ...

  • Russia shells Kherson, killing one and injuring four

    Russian forces continue to shell Kherson and surrounding areas from across the Dnipro River, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a Telegram post on Nov. 21.

  • 'Krunchy Dream' replaces 'Krispy Kreme' in Russia

    STORY: ‘Krunchy Dream’ stores are replacing 'Krispy Kreme' in Russia Location: Moscow, Russiaafter the popular U.S. doughnut chainsuspended all shipments to Russiafollowing Moscow's invasion of UkraineIt's the latest imitation store of a Western brandOthers include Stars Coffee, which replaced Starbucksand 'Tasty and that's it', which replaced McDonald's

  • PM Sunak says Britain will not pursue trade ties that rely on EU alignment

    BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) -Britain will not pursue any trading relationship with the European Union that relies on the country aligning with the bloc's laws, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday after a newspaper reported his government was pursuing closer ties. "On trade, let me be unequivocal about this: under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws," Sunak told a gathering of business leaders in answer to a question about Britain's trade and migration relationship with Europe. Sunak said Britain's exit from the EU had helped bring more freedom on matters like migration and regulation and had secured "proper control" of the country's borders.

  • 'DWTS': Shangela calls LGBTQ club shooting a 'tragedy,' leads 'fabulous drag experience' in finale

    During the show's finals, drag performer Shangela called Saturday's shooting at an LGBTQ club that killed five people "a horrible tragedy."

  • Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations

    The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” criticism of its crackdown on Haitian migrants from a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians, saying such actions are crucial to national security amid intensifying turmoil in the neighboring country due to a gang blockade of fuel supplies and a cholera outbreak. In September and October alone, deportation figures shot up by about 50%.

  • Appeals court won’t halt Saturday early voting for runoff

    It’s not clear how many counties will open polling places for voting on Saturday.

  • Akron teachers reject recommendations for new labor contract, say 'schools are not safe'

    The Akron teachers union said 99% of teachers voted against the contract recommendations. The APS school board now will consider those same fact find recommendations Monday night.

  • ‘The dog did his job’: York police dog recovering after stabbing during standoff

    The suspect was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, and refusal to submit to arrest.

  • Litman: The GOP wants to burn down the Justice Department

    The right accuses the left of Trump Derangement Syndrome, but MAGA Republicans have DOJ Derangement Syndrome — and it's far more dangerous to the republic.

  • NFL playoff picture 2022: 49ers' NFC standing if season ended today

    If the NFL playoffs began next weekend, the 49ers would be the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

  • Democrats Should Defuse the Debt-Limit Time Bomb: Orszag

    Peter Orszag, the former head of the White House Office of Management and Budget and the Congressional Budget Office, warns in a Washington Post op-ed that the perils of debt-limit brinkmanship are greater than ever before. Republicans have indicated that they will use the need to raise the debt limit sometime next year as leverage to force Democrats to accept spending cuts. Orszag warns that the danger of this tactic is heightened “because political norms that governed past negotiations — in pa

  • Democrat Salas closes in on Republican Valadao in California congressional district

    The race has long been considered a toss-up.

  • Court allows Saturday voting to continue in Georgia, despite challenge

    On Monday evening, the Court of Appeals for the State of Georgia denied a motion to block a ruling allowing Saturday early voting in the runoff.