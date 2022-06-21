Georgia runoffs to decide secretary of state, other nominees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JEFF AMY and KATE BRUMBACK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Kwanza Hall
    American politician

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats will choose their nominee for secretary of state Tuesday in primary runoff elections, voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia's 2020 election results by making false claims of widespread voter fraud.

That's one of four statewide runoffs — along with lieutenant governor, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner — where Democrats will be selecting nominees. Republicans will be voting in three congressional races, while Democrats have a pair of congressional runoffs.

State Rep. Bee Nguyen and former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler are vying for the chance to challenge incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the fall. Trump targeted Raffensperger for failing to overturn his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger — who won the praise of some Democrats for refusing to bend to pressure from the former president — dispatched a challenge from a Trump-endorsed primary challenger without being forced into a runoff.

Nguyen and Dawkins-Haigler agree on their visions for the office: increase voter education and work more closely with local election boards to ensure universal access to free, fair and secure elections. But they say Raffensperger is no election hero, targeting his endorsement of a sweeping election overhaul passed last year by Republican state lawmakers.

Tuesday's races could be won or lost by small margins as turnout is expected to be very low. In contrast to the May 24 primary, which saw record early voting numbers, fewer than 165,000 people had voted early in person or by mail as of Monday. That includes about 100,000 Democrats and 60,000 Republicans

The candidates facing off in the other statewide Democratic races are Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall for lieutenant governor, William Boddie and Nicole Horn for labor commissioner, and Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker for insurance commissioner.

Republicans are settling four congressional nominations, two of which fall in the heavily GOP-friendly 6th and 10th districts.

In the 10th Congressional District east of Atlanta, trucking company owner Mike Collins and former Democrat Vernon Jones are vying in a bitter runoff. Trump backs Jones, but Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off a primary triumph over Trump-backed David Perdue, has joined other GOP officeholders in backing Collins.

In the 6th District in Atlanta's northern suburbs, emergency room physician Rich McCormick is trying to hold off Trump-backed lawyer Jake Evans. That race has revolved around accusations by each candidate that the other is insufficiently conservative.

Republicans have high hopes of knocking off 30-year Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop in southwest Georgia's 2nd District. The GOP is choosing between former Army officer Jeremy Hunt and real estate developer Chris West in that race.

Democrats are settling runoffs in two districts. In the coastal 1st District, Wade Herring is trying to keep Joyce Marie Griggs from again being the party's nominee against incumbent Republican Buddy Carter. In the 10th District, Jessica Fore is running against Tabitha Johnson-Green, who was the Democratic nominee in the previous configuration of the district in 2018 and 2020.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. McKee plans to sign gun control package into law on Tuesday

    Gov. Dan McKee plans to sign the ban on firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds — and two other-newly passed guns bills — on Tuesday.

  • Colombians pick president in a tight runoff election

    Colombians were choosing between a former rebel and an unpredictable millionaire Sunday in a presidential runoff that promises to reshape the country after a first round election that punished the established political class.

  • GOP hopes to carry Virginia success into US House races

    A GOP sweep of Virginia’s 2021 statewide elections — and particularly Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s win — appears to have energized the Republican field in two of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. Tuesday’s crowded Republican congressional primaries in Virginia’s 2nd and 7th districts will settle who takes on centrist Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger in November’s general elections, which in turn could help determine which party controls the U.S. House.

  • EU split over fertiliser plants in poorer nations as food crisis bites

    The European Union is divided on how to help poorer nations fight a growing food crisis and address shortages of fertilisers caused by the war in Ukraine, with some fearing a plan to invest in plants in Africa would clash with EU green goals. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted a global food crisis and fears of worse to come because of a drop in grain exports from Ukraine and a spike in prices of chemical fertilisers, of which Russia and Belarus are major producers. The EU has for weeks tried to help its poorer neighbours in Africa and the Middle East to weather the crisis by offering them fresh funds, while trying to convince them EU sanctions against Moscow and Minsk are not to be blamed for the food emergency.

  • French town veers to far-right in election

    STORY: Caregiver Sandrine Marchal said she voted for the far-right in Sunday’s (June 19) parliamentary runoff to express her severe discontent with how the country is being run by current leaders.Marchal, a 50-year-old who lives in social housing, reproached the government for her quality of life. So for years now, she said, she has been voting for the far-right.“I live in social housing, and I say honestly, we find that people don't work, that they don't want to work, and they get aid and I don't," she said.In Meaux, the far-right candidate Beatrice Roullaud won 52% of the votes, beating the candidate for a left-wing alliance. More than half of all registered voters stayed away from polling stations. The conservative Les Republicains (LR) had led the town since 2002.Le Pen's RN party on Sunday won 89 seats, 10 times more than in 2017 and its highest ever in the National Assembly. It is the first time it will be able to form a parliamentary group, meaning it will get more public financing, more speaking time, among other legislative powers.

  • Newly elected Mayra Flores on Democrats: ‘They feel entitled to our vote’

    The Texas Republican says Latino voters are tired of being taken for granted.

  • Alabama runoff preview: 4 Republican races, 1 Democratic contest on statewide ballot

    The Alabama runoff will end a primary season focused mostly on culture war issues.

  • El Salvador’s bitcoin-backing president asks for patience as crypto sinks

    According to the tracking site nayibtracker.com, El Salvador under President Nayib Bukele’s administration has spent about $105 million on Bitcoin, starting last September and paying an average of almost $46,000 per coin.

  • Mexico to prohibit subcontracting of avocado, berry pickers

    Mexico said it would prohibit subcontracting of day laborers in the avocado and berry industries, partly to ensure companies complied with requirements under the country's trade agreement with the United States and Canada. Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said on Monday her ministry would publish a guideline preventing the industries from using subcontract labor for certain activities. It would specifically prohibit subcontracting for pickers of avocados and berries, billions of dollars of which are exported to the United States annually.

  • Missouri Senate leader says he contacted law enforcement after Greitens campaign video

    “We have been in contact with the Missouri Highway Patrol and hope that former Gov Greitens finds the help he needs,” Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden posted on Twitter Monday.

  • China Top Livestream Star Austin Li Still Missing After Apparent Political Insensitivity

    It's believed that he triggered China's censorship system, as he promoted an ice cream, decorated to look like a tank, one day before the 33rd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

  • Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

    A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official in a what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Travis Ford, 42, pleaded guilty in Denver federal court to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. Griswold is a national advocate for elections security who has received thousands of threats over her insistence that the 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump's claims that it was stolen from him are false.

  • Trump thinks he'd defeat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if they face each other in a 2024 presidential run

    Trump told The New Yorker he's "very close" to deciding on a 2024 run. He said it's DeSantis' "prerogative" to run but "I think I would win."

  • Pence says Democrats using Jan 6. to ‘distract attention’

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that he won’t let Democrats use the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol to “distract attention” from their “failed agenda,” in some of his first comments since the committee investigating the Capitol riot held a hearing centered on his role leading up to and on that day.…

  • Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

    Standing in the sweltering summer heat on the steps of the Alabama Capitol earlier this month, Republican Senate candidate Mo Brooks was hailed by organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and keep former President Donald Trump in power. “I was proud to stand with Mo Brooks on that stage that day,” said Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First. "Mo has the truth on his side.”

  • Folks Are Praising Jennifer Lopez For Introducing Her Child Using They/Them Pronouns

    "They’re my favorite duet partner of all time."View Entire Post ›

  • 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards: See the list of winners so far

    The Kelly Clarkson Show took home five awards ahead of the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24.

  • What to watch in Alabama Senate runoff, D.C. mayor's race

    The two Republican candidates in Alabama's U.S. Senate primary runoff can each boast that at one point they had Donald Trump's endorsement.

  • The Jan. 6 panel is compiling reams of evidence Trump broke these 2 federal laws in seeking to throw out the 2020 election he lost

    Three legal experts told Insider how the Justice Department could build a criminal case against Trump, noting he may have a strong defense.

  • Democrats are endangering democracy with their bungling

    Extremism on the left fuels it on the right. | Guest Opinion