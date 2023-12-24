Georgia safety fire commissioner offers reward for information about Jesup arson investigation

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office is offering a reward for information that would help in an arson investigation underway in Jesup.

According to the commissioner’s office, a residential fire on Cherry Street is under investigation as an arson.

The home, which had been vacant for years according to the commissioner, was set aflame the morning of Dec. 14.

“A person of interest was spotted exiting from the rear of the structure just as the smoke began. Investigators have classified this fire as incendiary and are following all leads. The property suffered approximately $55,000 worth of damage as a result of the fire,” King said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Georiga Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

The State Fire Investigations Unit and insurance commissioner’s office said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.

Currently, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the Jesup Fire and Police Departments on this investigation, according to officials.

