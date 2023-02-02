Georgia school bus driver charged in confrontation with parents

A Georgia school bus driver turned herself in to authorities Monday after a physical confrontation with parents at a busy intersection.

Chrystal Dawn Johnson, 43, faces a battery charge in connection with the Jan. 18 incident in Dallas, a suburb of Atlanta, FOX Atlanta reported. She was filling in for the regular bus driver, who called out sick, at the time of the fight at bus stop near Old Harris Road and Jimmy Lee Parkway.

The Paulding County School District said there was a breakdown during the release of some students.

Chrystal Dawn Johnson, 43, got into an alleged confrontation with parents while driving a school bus earlier this month.

It told the news outlet that Johnson was trying to manage the release of some students when a "backup" escalated with parents of several students waiting at the stop outside the bus. School district employees called the Dallas Police Department.

Cellphone footage of the incident appeared to show some parents using an SUV to block the intersection before the confrontation became physical, the news outlet said.

Police officers responded and helped dismiss students from the bus while a supervisor helped transport the remaining students on the bus. The students arrived home safely, the district said.

Johnson has been suspended from her bus route by the district. Fox News Digital has reached out to the district.