Georgia school’s deputy superintendent crashes car into ditch, gets arrested for DUI
A Georgia school superintendent has been arrested for driving under the influence and driving his car into a ditch, according to Dalton police.
Police said that on Jan. 20, they found Wiley Dailey’s car in a ditch near 825 Chattanooga Ave in Dalton.
Dailey told police that a dog swerved in front of him, causing him to swerve and end up in the ditch.
He also told police he drank several alcoholic beverages.
According to the report, Dailey showed several signs of impairment and had a BAC of .126.
Dailey was taken to Whittfield County Jail and charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
According to the district’s website, Dailey is listed as the deputy superintendent.
